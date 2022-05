(KNSI) — A 55-year-old Buffalo woman is dead after a crash Friday on Highway 15. The Minnesota State Patrol says Cheryl Stauffer was driving north on Highway 15 near County Road 120 just before 5:00 p.m. when she went off the road, and her car rolled. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she died.

