Man gets on packed train in Manhattan, pulls out knife: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A knife-wielding man got into a packed subway car in Manhattan and then, upset about being “pressed up against this door” threatened riders, police said Tuesday.

The man got onto a southbound no. 6 train at the 77th Street/Lexington Avenue station on Sunday afternoon, officials said. He got aggressive and brandished a switchblade as the train left the subway station.

“I’ll take your head off your [expletive] neck,” he said to one rider.

The man got off the train once it arrived at the 68th Street/Lexington Avenue station, police said. The NYPD asked for help identifying the man.

No injuries were reported in connection with Sunday’s incident.

