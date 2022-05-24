ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets on packed train in Manhattan, pulls out knife: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
 5 days ago

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A knife-wielding man got into a packed subway car in Manhattan and then, upset about being “pressed up against this door” threatened riders, police said Tuesday.

The man got onto a southbound no. 6 train at the 77th Street/Lexington Avenue station on Sunday afternoon, officials said. He got aggressive and brandished a switchblade as the train left the subway station.

“I’ll take your head off your [expletive] neck,” he said to one rider.

The man got off the train once it arrived at the 68th Street/Lexington Avenue station, police said. The NYPD asked for help identifying the man.

No injuries were reported in connection with Sunday’s incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

catt 112
5d ago

He Needs A Mental Health Evaluation, Hope That's One Reason, 2) He's A Threat To Society, Need Some Kinda Help. Who Doesn't Know All Trains, Are Over Crowed On The Weekends...🤔🤔

Reply(2)
6
Space CowboySpace Cowboy
5d ago

Why are they looking for him, to give him a ticket? that's all that will happen anyway.

Reply(2)
12
TheSaint
4d ago

It’s a vicious cycle with these people. They commit horrible offenses while high on drugs, go to jail, get cleaned up while jailed then get released to society and once on the streets go back to drugs and commit another infraction and the cycle goes on and on, again and again.

Reply
3
PIX11

Man fatally shot, stabbed in Brooklyn NYCHA building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died on Sunday after he was shot and stabbed in a Brooklyn public housing building, police said. Waleek Watford, a Queens resident, was found in a Sutter Avenue building with a gunshot wound to left shoulder and torso along with stab wounds to his lower back, officials said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man slashed in unprovoked attack in Manhattan, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Thursday, police said. The 29-year-old victim was walking at the southwest corner of Third Avenue and East 63rd Street when a man approached him from behind and pulled out a knife unprovoked, video of the incident showed. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police remove 8,000 bees from Manhattan building

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An NYPD detective captured and removed 8,000 honeybees from the side of 3 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan late Saturday night, police said. The swarm of bees was relocated to an apple orchard. It’s not the first or biggest swarm of the year in New York City. The NYPD bee […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

3 wounded in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people were shot in Brownsville early Sunday morning, police said. A 43-year-old woman and a man suffered graze wounds in the shooting, which happened around 4:45 a.m. They were treated on scene near Dumont Avenue and Chester Street.The third victim — a 43-year-old man — walked into a hospital with […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn suspect attacked man on stoop, stole $6,000, police say

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a suspect in a violent robbery in Brooklyn. A 44-year-old man was sitting on a stoop when a suspect approached and pushed him to the ground, according to police. It happened May 15 in Dyker Heights. The attacker repeatedly punched and kicked the man, and got away with a cellphone and wallet containing $6,000 in cash, police said. The victim suffered cuts and bruises, but refused medical attention. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Victim slashed with box cutter in East Village: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police responded to a victim who was slashed with a box cutter Friday afternoon. The victim was attacked near Saint Marks Place in the East Village. Police did not say where the victim was hit, but did say they were taken to a hospital and expected to survive. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
