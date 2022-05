I remember the original Katie Belle’s and Hacienda Hills Country Club. The Developer, the man who controls the development and commercial space in The Villages, should restore them because they were parts of The Villages we all bought into when we chose to retire here. At least put back (1) a country club with pro shop and grill; and maybe a putt putt of some kind, there is adequate parking; and (2) an exclusive Villages dance hall and entertainment venue with snacks and drinks.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO