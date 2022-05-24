Moore signs to play tennis at LaGrange College

Last week, the baseball coaches of region 4A-Private voted for the 2022 All-Region team, and the Trinity Christian Lions and the Heritage Hawks were well represented. Six of the 13 first team members were from the two Coweta County schools and two more made the second time. For the Lions,...
After a successful 2021 season that saw them capture the Region 2-7A Championship and advance to the second round of the state playoffs, a new season for the Newnan Lady Cougars volleyball team is just 10 weeks away. This season will be different; after Head Coach Janet Brown stepped down...
Northgate Vikings senior Noah Moore was named region 2-5A second-team all-region for the 2021 season. Moore, who was included as a pitcher, signed last week to continue his collegiate baseball career at South Georgia State. Moore earned wins this past season against Columbus, LaGrange and Griffin. In addition to Moore,...
Rayford Cook, age 85 of Carrollton, passed away May 26, 2022. He was born March 28, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late W.O. Cook and Myrtie Jones Cook. He was the owner and operator of Cook’s Coin Laundries and Cook’s Mobile Home Park for over 40 years. Rayford was a longtime and active member of Corinth Baptist Church.
They’re in their 40s now, most with children of their own, but the students who were under the watchful eye of then-School Resource Officer Lenn Wood in the 1990s haven’t forgotten him. It was the early years of the SRO program in the Coweta County School System, but...
Coweta native Pastor Tamarkus T. Cook, owner of Cook Brothers Funeral Directors and Cremations in Fairburn, has been recognized as the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year by the The New Generation Funeral Service Practitioners Association Inc., a professional organization for funeral directors. Cook, who also pastors Saint Smyrna Baptist Church...
A lost cockatiel named Karma was reunited with her owner on Tuesday after being found by Coweta County Firefighters. Karma got out of her home on Sunday and was hanging around a tree, while her owner, Ann Marie Barboza, tried to get her to come back inside. Barboza said Karma...
Los Mariachis failed its May 24 health inspection with a score of 66. The restaurant is located at 1111 Lower Fayetteville Road, Suite 300 in Newnan. A follow-up inspection will occur 10 business days after the failed inspection. A comment was not given by the restaurant before publication. According to...
At the Grantville council's May 23 meeting, Chris Balch, lawyer for Grantville Mayor Doug Jewell in his lawsuit against members and a former member of the city council, invoiced the city of Grantville for $14,736.65 for his services for the mayor. The lawsuit resulted from members of the city council...
Comments / 0