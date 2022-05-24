ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Sandy Downs among locations for District 93 graduations

By JOANNA HAYES jhayes@postregister.com
Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillcrest High School is taking its 2022 graduation ceremony miles away from campus. The Bonneville Joint School District 93 school will hold graduation at Sandy Downs Arena. The arena is home to the War Bonnet Roundup, the annual rodeo in Idaho Falls that draws crowds from across the nation. Other events...

www.postregister.com

Related
Post Register

Hole in One

Brandon Burke of Idaho Falls aced the 305-yard Par 4 18th hole at Pinecrest on Thursday. It's the first hole in one on 18.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Don't miss cacti in Idaho

As I hiked near Tex Creek east of Idaho Falls, I tried to step gingerly through the sagebrush, but the sharp spines of the low-growing cactus easily penetrated the nylon outer layer of my boots, the waterproof lining and my sock, making me jump with pain and long for the days of all-leather boots.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s a list of Memorial Day events happening in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Lots of events in eastern Idaho are planned this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives during active duty. The Idaho Falls 10th Annual Field of Honor will be held at Russ Freeman Park from Saturday, May 28, at 7 a.m., to Monday, May 30 at 10 p.m. One thousand American flags will be posted by volunteers to honor those serving in the military, veterans, and first responders.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Women's Golf Association

Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 78, low putts Vicky Brown 30. First flight: Low gross Annie Davis 79, 2nd low gross Mary Kay Jenkins and Carol Ball 85, low net Cathy Rae 71, low putts Ginger Reid. Second flight: Low gross Sandera Wierman and Julie Finup 86, 2nd low...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

WATCH: Wind wreaks havoc on Madison High graduation

REXBURG, ID
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Shelley honors graduating class of 2022

SHELLEY – It was a class of 157 strong that gathered before friends, family and well wishers at Shelley High School Tuesday as the class of 2022 was presented by Principal Burke Davis to the Shelley Board of Trustees as having met all the requirements of the Idaho State School Board and the Shelley School District for graduation.
SHELLEY, ID
Post Register

Hacker, Susan

Susan Eleanor Pahn Hacker, 72, of Ammon, passed away March 6, 2022, at her home. Susan was born December 3, 1949, in San Diego, California, to George Pahn and Eleanor F. Hacker Pahn. She grew up and attended schools in California and graduated from Coronado High School. She continued her education and earned her Master's Degree in Social Work. Sue took great pride in helping those in need and doing her part to give back to her community. Susan made her home in Ammon, Idaho, where she worked as a social worker. Sue loved to travel and spent a large portion of her retirement years doing just that. She was an avid diver, water baby and adventure seeker. Sue also had a love for animals and was able to spoil her fair share over the years. Susan is survived by her significant other, John Hughes; brothers, Tim Hacker and Andy Hacker; along with numerous family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to an animal shelter or rescue in Sue's name. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Susan 12/3/1949 - 3/6/2022Eleanor Hacker.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Post Register

Coveney, David

David Wayne Coveney, 74, of Irwin, passed away May 20, 2022, at his home. David was born May 1, 1948, in Napa, California, to James Victor Coveney and Marion Davis Coveney. He grew up and attended schools in Manteca, Mendocino and Napa, California. He graduated from Napa High School. On April 30, 2000, he married Darla "Leigh" Casey in Reno, Nevada. After retiring in 2006, David and Leigh made their home in Irwin, Idaho. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 3. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sporting clays. He loved working in the yard and garden. David is survived by his wife, Leigh Coveney of Irwin, ID; son, David Coveney, Jr. of Lockeford, CA; daughter, Christy (Matt) Emig of Fairfield, CA; daughter, Shannon (Rainey Manzo) Kincaid of Lodi, CA; son, Brent Kincaid of Lodi, CA; brother, Virgil White of FL; sister, Carolyn (Bob) Teicheira of Los Banos, CA; mother-in-law, Doris (Meme) Casey Nash of Lodi, CA; and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marion Coveney; brother, Jim Coveney; sisters, Annette Coveney and Norma Coveney; and father-in-law, Don Nash. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 5/1/1948 - 5/20/2022Wayne Coveney.
IRWIN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

Cowboys and cowgirls can enjoy a full slate of rodeo events at the Bannock County Event Center this week. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Yellowthroats show up at Market Lake

IDAHO FALLS, ID
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Regional Airport expecting busiest summer, starting Memorial Day weekend

IDAHO FALLS – The time for summer vacations is in full swing at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport as travelers are filling flights and airport parking lots. “This summer brings our busiest season yet at the airport,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier. “We have already had a record-setting year and we don’t see things slowing down as we move into June.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Local police, politicians, educators react to Texas school massacre

Yet again, Americans are reeling after a gunman on Tuesday massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting at Robb Elementary School is the deadliest school shooting in the country since 20 children and six staff members were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Deleta owners to retire in August, business up for sale now

POCATELLO — After remaining a family business for about eight decades, the Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center will soon change hands. Deleta has been operated by the same family for five generations, but the current owners, Art and Jackie Foulger, are preparing to hang up the skates for good after about 30 years and retire. The couple told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday that they will continue to...
POCATELLO, ID

Community Policy