Idaho Falls, ID

City of Idaho Falls flying flags at half-staff to honor former mayor

By JAKOB THORINGTON jthorington@postregister.com
Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Idaho Falls is flying flags at half-staff through Friday in recognition of former Mayor Jared Fuhriman, who died Sunday at the age of 60. The city announced Tuesday that Gov. Brad Little extended the authorization for the city to fly flags at...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Johnny Jones

Johnny Jones 12/27/1957 - 5/26/2022 Johnny "John" Allen Jones, 64 of Rigby, Idaho passed away at his home surrounded by his family, Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born December 27, 1957 in Parkersburg, West Virginia a son to Ladell and Janet Purser Jones. He married Julene Killian August 8,...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Coveney, David

David Wayne Coveney, 74, of Irwin, passed away May 20, 2022, at his home. David was born May 1, 1948, in Napa, California, to James Victor Coveney and Marion Davis Coveney. He grew up and attended schools in Manteca, Mendocino and Napa, California. He graduated from Napa High School. On April 30, 2000, he married Darla "Leigh" Casey in Reno, Nevada. After retiring in 2006, David and Leigh made their home in Irwin, Idaho. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 3. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sporting clays. He loved working in the yard and garden. David is survived by his wife, Leigh Coveney of Irwin, ID; son, David Coveney, Jr. of Lockeford, CA; daughter, Christy (Matt) Emig of Fairfield, CA; daughter, Shannon (Rainey Manzo) Kincaid of Lodi, CA; son, Brent Kincaid of Lodi, CA; brother, Virgil White of FL; sister, Carolyn (Bob) Teicheira of Los Banos, CA; mother-in-law, Doris (Meme) Casey Nash of Lodi, CA; and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marion Coveney; brother, Jim Coveney; sisters, Annette Coveney and Norma Coveney; and father-in-law, Don Nash. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 5/1/1948 - 5/20/2022Wayne Coveney.
IRWIN, ID
Post Register

Hacker, Susan

Susan Eleanor Pahn Hacker, 72, of Ammon, passed away March 6, 2022, at her home. Susan was born December 3, 1949, in San Diego, California, to George Pahn and Eleanor F. Hacker Pahn. She grew up and attended schools in California and graduated from Coronado High School. She continued her education and earned her Master's Degree in Social Work. Sue took great pride in helping those in need and doing her part to give back to her community. Susan made her home in Ammon, Idaho, where she worked as a social worker. Sue loved to travel and spent a large portion of her retirement years doing just that. She was an avid diver, water baby and adventure seeker. Sue also had a love for animals and was able to spoil her fair share over the years. Susan is survived by her significant other, John Hughes; brothers, Tim Hacker and Andy Hacker; along with numerous family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to an animal shelter or rescue in Sue's name. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Susan 12/3/1949 - 3/6/2022Eleanor Hacker.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Post Register

Don't miss cacti in Idaho

As I hiked near Tex Creek east of Idaho Falls, I tried to step gingerly through the sagebrush, but the sharp spines of the low-growing cactus easily penetrated the nylon outer layer of my boots, the waterproof lining and my sock, making me jump with pain and long for the days of all-leather boots.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

A simple thank you: How to support local veterans

This Memorial Day, Idaho Falls residents can take action to honor retired or fallen veterans and active military. With the day off, many residents use the holiday to travel, visit family or go on vacation, often overlooking what Memorial Day represents. But the veteran population in Idaho still needs support.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

City officials hope to address aging bridges with state funds

Idaho Falls city officials are seeking to replace two aging bridges located over canals in the city. City council members approved a memorandum of understanding and resolution on Thursday that will allow the city to submit applications for bridge replacements, the first located at E 65th N crossing the Idaho Canal and the second located at S Emerson Avenue over the Butte Arm Canal.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Local police, politicians, educators react to Texas school massacre

Yet again, Americans are reeling after a gunman on Tuesday massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting at Robb Elementary School is the deadliest school shooting in the country since 20 children and six staff members were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Hole in One

Brandon Burke of Idaho Falls aced the 305-yard Par 4 18th hole at Pinecrest on Thursday. It's the first hole in one on 18.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Webster, Hisako

Hisako Igawa Webster passed away in the comfort of her home on May 24, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the young age of 97. A native of Japan, she was always quick to let everyone know she was a Tokyo girl through and through, often using it as an explanation for her no-nonsense attitude and quick wit. She was raised by her grandmother and brothers after having lost her parents at a young age. Hisako attended nursing school in Yokohama, and after graduating, began working at the local hospital in the TB Unit. One fateful evening as she and a few friends were walking home from her shift at the hospital, they ran into a group of American Navy Sailors who persuaded them to go out for dancing and drinks. Hisako was quickly whisked off her feet by a small-town Idaho boy, Thayle Webster. They dated a brief time before he returned state side. A short time passed before he was reassigned to Japan where they quickly rekindled their relationship and married on March 18, 1952. They started a family in Japan with the birth of their eldest daughter, Marianne, while living in Yokohama. In 1953, they moved from Japan to the United States. The following years brought the births of two more daughters, Sheryl and Linda. They moved around frequently with Thayle's service in the Navy before settling down in Idaho Falls. Hisako lived her life to the fullest, spending her days sewing, crocheting, and tending to her garden. She loved going to Bingo and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Marianne (John) Thompson Clark, Sheryl Webster, and Linda (Ed) Kuharske; and three grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, and Alisa. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thayle Webster; brothers, Ryoichi, Hideo, and Tadashi Igawa; and sister-in-law, Teruko Igawa. No services are being held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Hisako 9/2/1924 - 5/24/2022Webster.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Car found in canal on E 14th St

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are working to get a car out of the canal on E 14th St this morning. A Call first came in around 4 a.m. this morning. Idaho Falls Police, Bonneville County Sherriff Deputies, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are all on the scene. They have closed 14th St The post Car found in canal on E 14th St appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Women's Golf Association

Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 78, low putts Vicky Brown 30. First flight: Low gross Annie Davis 79, 2nd low gross Mary Kay Jenkins and Carol Ball 85, low net Cathy Rae 71, low putts Ginger Reid. Second flight: Low gross Sandera Wierman and Julie Finup 86, 2nd low...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Opinion: In response to Howard Randall

Mr. Randall, I truly have no idea why my letter published on May 11 caused such an angry response from you. That was the letter I had to edit because it was over 250 words, and nowhere can I find references critical of women. Let me reiterate: Both Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Justice Amy Coney Barrett are brilliant women, and in my opinion, Justice Jackson is still more qualified than is Justice Barrett to serve the Supreme Court. I also maintain that Justice Barrett was selected for her stance on Roe v. Wade.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly kidnapped child from Utah

An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly kidnapped her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and brought her to Idaho Falls. Jennifer Krysta Dial Estrada, 32, did not have custody rights over the victim, who was living with her father. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Break
Politics
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
ISLAND PARK, ID
Post Register

Sheriff's Office updates feedlot abuse info, pubic concern grows

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office released more information Thursday on its investigation into a local feedlot that was reported for animal abuse. Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell revealed that the sheriff’s office first a tip from Animal Recovery Mission on May 19 about a local feedlot that was reportedly improperly slaughtering animals and raising them in poor conditions.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Shelley honors graduating class of 2022

SHELLEY – It was a class of 157 strong that gathered before friends, family and well wishers at Shelley High School Tuesday as the class of 2022 was presented by Principal Burke Davis to the Shelley Board of Trustees as having met all the requirements of the Idaho State School Board and the Shelley School District for graduation.
SHELLEY, ID

