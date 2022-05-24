ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Live updates: Bechtel and Brown headed to June runoff election for MWA chairman

By Telegraph Staff
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

While there were only a handful of contested races throughout Middle Georgia, Peach State voters had plenty of reasons to head to the polls Tuesday, from selecting a Republican nominee to challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock in November to choosing whether to send Gov. Brian Kemp to another general election showdown with Stacey Abrams.

Here are the latest updates from the May 24 primary election, including vote totals for local and statewide races:

All Bibb County precincts reporting

With every Macon-Bibb County voting precinct reporting, unofficial vote totals are in.

Gary Bechtel and Desmond Brown are headed for a runoff for the Macon Water Authority chairman position. The runoff election will be held on June 21.

Anissa Jones retained her position against challenger Eleanor Welch.

All Houston County precincts reporting

With every Houston County voting precinct reporting, unofficial vote totals are in.

Shane Gottwals and Tal Talton have won their Houston County Commission races, while incumbent Lori Johnson defeated Yolanda Franklin in the District 2 school board race.

In the District 6 at-large school board position, Mark Ivory and Tim Baggerly appear headed for a runoff.

GOP primary for GA 2nd Congressional District heading to runoff

With 73% of the votes counted, it appears Republicans Jeremy Hunt and Chris West are heading for a runoff in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District. The winner will take on Sanford Bishop in November.

Hunt leads with 16,821 votes (34.32%) to West’s 15,803 (32.24%). Hunt is a 28-year-old former U.S. Army Captain and Fox News commentator who recently moved to Columbus. West, 38, is an attorney for a Thomasville real estate development company and an officer in the Georgia Air National Guard.

Bibb County reports some voting totals

The Bibb County board of election has reported early voting totals about an hour after Macon’s last polling place closed. The only contested races are for Macon Water Authority chairman and District 1. Twenty-five of 31 precincts have reported Election Day totals as well.

David Perdue concedes to Brian Kemp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLwLZ_0fp9fqOM00

David Perdue, the former U.S. Senator who was drawn into Georgia’s Republican primary for governor by former President Donald Trump, has conceded. Brian Kemp is the Republican nominee.



Perdue told supporters in Atlanta that he “called the governor and I congratulated him” before 8:30 p.m., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Kemp and Abrams will face off in the 2022 governor’s race, a rematch of the close 2018 election.

Houston County reports early vote totals

The Houston County election board has reported early vote totals, including for two contested commission races and two contested school board races.

In the school board races, incumbent Lori Johnson is defeating challenger Yolanda Franklin 1,851 votes (66.08%) to 950 (33.92%).

For the at large position, Mark Ivory leads a four-person race with 4,633 votes (34.87%).

Warnock, Walker will battle in U.S. Senate election

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Hi3x_0fp9fqOM00

While we are still awaiting ballot counts from Macon, the Associated Press has called the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in favor of Herschel Walker and the Democratic primary for incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Walker, a former Heisman Trophy winner for the Georgia Bulldogs and star running back in the NFL, secured the endorsement of Trump and remained the front-runner throughout the race. Warnock was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2021, defeating Kelly Loeffler in a runoff.

These were the second and third races the Associated Press called this evening. The AP declared Stacey Abrams the Democrat nominee for Georgia governor. She faced no opposition.

Voting extended until 8 p.m. at one Macon polling place

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsAQw_0fp9fqOM00

The Howard 1 polling place, located inside Northway Church at 5915 Zebulon Road, experienced a delay from 7-7:45 a.m. when the location first opened. The Superior Court issued a ruling to extend the time to 8 p.m. to allow for a full 12-hour voting period.

State senate candidate disqualified

Diane Vann filed to challenge State Senate District 18 incumbent Sen. John Kennedy. But last Saturday, Administrative Law Judge Lisa Boggs ruled Vann is not qualified to run because her home on Commanche Drive in north Macon is no longer in District 18 , according to reporting by the CCJ’s Liz Fabian.

Middle Georgians head to polls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048FVG_0fp9fqOM00

Brian Butler was one of the first dozen voters at the East Macon 3 precinct. He told GPB News’ Grant Blankenship that his voting experience was simple and went “very smoothly.”

“We have a big important governor’s race and senate race, both will be really close,” he said. “I pulled a different ballot than I did last time. On the Republican side, there was a lot more competition, a lot more choices.”

Kenneth and Deborah McGrotha of Macon told Blankenship after voting at Mikado Baptist Church in South Bibb County they did not trust the result of the 2020 election. They have hope for result of this primary election.

“We’ll trust it,” Kenneth McGrotha said. “After the last election, I think a lot of things have changed and made it better. We’ll trust it.”

Statewide races of note

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia state legislative races head to June runoffs

ATLANTA - One Georgia state Senate seat and as many as 10 state House seats are headed to runoffs on June 21 after a majority of voters couldn’t choose a party nominee on Tuesday. Banker Mike Hodges and former state House member Jeff Jones will contend for the Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Joe Biden nominates 3 men to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated police chiefs in Savannah and Perry and a former DeKalb County sheriff to serve as U.S. marshals in Georgia’s three federal court districts. Each must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking their post. The men would oversee operations of the U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bibb County, GA
Government
Macon, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Elections
County
Houston County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
County
Bibb County, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Houston County, GA
Government
City
Thomasville, GA
Macon, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became the most famous election official in America after he fended off overtures by former President Donald J. Trump in his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential Election. In Trump’s quest to find 11,780 votes (the amount needed to beat President Joe Biden), Raffensperger stood his […] The post 2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Anissa Jones
Person
David Perdue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mwa#Early Voting#Election Day#Bechtel#Peach State#The Macon Water Authority#Houston County Commission#Gop#Republicans
vnexplorer.net

Georgia voters showed us these 3 things about the fall election

Jerry Marinich (right), the Forsyth County, Ga., Republican Party chairman, poses at the party headquarters with Bea Wilson and Ed Murray, two recently trained poll watchers. Steve Inskeep/NPR hide caption. toggle caption Steve Inskeep/NPR. In Atlanta’s distant suburbs, voters across the political spectrum report that local life is good in...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Gov. Kemp extends Georgia’s gas tax suspension

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order extending the suspension of the state’s gas tax until July 14th. The first suspension was scheduled to end on May 31st. The emergency orders are in response to global supply disruptions and resulting high prices. “I’m going to...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Kurt Dillon

Georgia Pandemic Food Stamps Will Expire May 31st

According to the Georgia Department of Family and Human Services website, Bonus SNAP benefits will expire at the end of this month. Here's what Georgia recipients can expect. Ever since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of COVID emergency in 2021, participants of the federal food stamp program, now officially called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), have received a pandemic bonus to their regular monthly benefit allotment.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia lieutenant governor primary results

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November. Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
ATLANTA, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
1K+
Followers
115
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy