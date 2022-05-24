ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Ford reaches $19 million settlement over deceptive advertising of hybrids and trucks

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gar3E_0fp9fnzP00
Caleb White, Unsplash

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Ford Motor Company has agreed to a settlement over claims it misled the public about the fuel economy and payload capacity on some of its vehicles, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.

The multistate settlement comes after complaints Ford was falsely advertising the fuel economy of their 2013-2014 C-Max hybrid and the payload capacity of their 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.

The $19.2 million settlement, of which Pennsylvania will receive $484,782.94, is the result of a multistate investigation of Attorneys General into allegations of misleading advertising by Ford.

“Families across Pennsylvania are pinching pennies to afford gas right now,” Shapiro said. “Some may even be considering purchasing a more fuel efficient car, and when making that purchasing decision, they rely on the information manufacturers give out about fuel economy. Ford can’t be permitted to jack up the numbers where they like in order to make their hybrid vehicle look the best. Consumers deserve to have the facts in order to make a fully informed decision.”

Ford denies it has violated any federal or state laws.

The multistate investigation revealed that Ford made several misleading representations about their 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids. Their marketing claimed that driving style wouldn’t impact real world fuel economy, claimed superior real world fuel economy compared to other hybrids, and misrepresented the distance consumers could drive on one tank of gas.

Ford’s advertising campaign, called the “Hybrid Games,” depicted the C-Max outperforming a Prius in a series of videos. The C-Max hybrid was promoted as getting 47 mpg in the city and highway, when in reality the car’s fuel economy rating was 42 mpg/city, 37 mpg/highway and 40 mpg/city-highway.

Ford’s “Best-in-Class” payload claims on its 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks were also a subject of the multistate investigation. Ford’s methodology to calculate maximum payload capacity was based on a hypothetical truck configuration that omitted standard items such as the spare wheel, tire and jack, center flow console, and radio. Even though that version of their Super Duty pickups was advertised to everyone, in reality only fleet customers could order it.

The settlement was negotiated by Oregon, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Vermont and Arizona, and joined by Pennsylvania and an additional 34 states and jurisdictions.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Pandemic Loan Fraud

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Nazim Hassam, age 70, of Bartonsville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 18 months in prison for money laundering stemming from an illegal transaction conducted with funds obtained through a fraudulent pandemic assistance loan application.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

RBMN receives first frac sand unit train

Reading & Northern took delivery of its first unit train of frac sand around 10:30 a.m. on May 15. Norfolk Southern Railroad delivered the 75-car train to Reading & Northern’s North Reading Yard where R&N crews were on hand to receive the train and take it to R&N’s Sand Storage facility in Pittston.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
WETM 18 News

Pa. Dept. of Labor and Industry to offer in-person Unemployment Compensation services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced the launch of a rollout of in-person services for Unemployment Compensation claimants throughout the commonwealth on Friday, May 27. The rollout is planned to start with locations in southeastern and southwestern Pennsylvania. According to a release, the department was awarded […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Companies blanket Pa. with ads about how to get a medical marijuana card, but doctors are silenced

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — When Pennsylvania lawmakers legalized medical cannabis in 2016, they struck an unusual deal: Physicians can approve patients for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $2,000 payment proposal in one state

Many Americans living in Pennsylvania could see direct stimulus payments worth $2,000 under a new proposal. The proposal was made by Governor Tom Wolf. Under the PA Opportunity Program, $1.7 billion dollars would go toward a plan to help the entire state recover from the pandemic. Possible stimulus payments in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
wkok.com

Columbia, Montour Counties Joining New Statewide P25 Network

DANVILLE – The Columbia-Montour County 911 Center is now joining a statewide network that will benefit residents with more reliable emergency responses using fewer taxpayer dollars. The 911 center announced Friday its joining the Pennsylvania Statewide Radio Network (PA-STARNet). It’s the commonwealth’s state-of-the-art Project 25 radio communications network for...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crashes in both directions of I-81 injure nine people

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic on Interstate 81 was disrupted in both directions due to two separate crashes near Carlisle. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound between Exit 47: PA 34 – HANOVER ST and Exit 52A: US 11 NORTH – NEW KINGSTOWN. All lanes were closed. At least one motorcycle was involved in this crash.
CARLISLE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

PENNSYLVANIA MUST ADDRESS THE DSP CRISIS NOW.

The people we serve deserve the full support of our legislature and our budget. By Robbie Blackburn, a direct support professional with InVision Human Services for 18 years and a recent graduate to Level Three of the National Association of Direct Support Professionals Career Development Program. I’ve been working as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Vehicle#Fuel Economy#Advertising Campaign#Vehicles#The Ford Motor Company#Super Duty#Attorneys General
NorthcentralPA.com

How a mail ballot ruling in Pa. could affect 2022 primary election results

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that election officials in one Pennsylvania county must count legally cast mail...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NorthcentralPA.com

Independent Hose Company No. 1 boosts emergency response with $13K grant

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Independent Hose Company No. 1 in the Jersey Shore area recently accepted a $13,477 grant for the purchase of equipment to enhance emergency response capabilities. The grant funding comes from Energy Transfer, one of the largest and most diversified energy logistics companies in the country, which covers approximately 3,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure and gathering systems in the state. The company will now add 20 thermal...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with forging at least 40 COVID relief loans

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Luzerne County woman was charged with COVID-19 related fraud charges on Friday, May 27. U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says Angela Castillo of Freeland, PA, allegedly submitted no fewer than 40 forged Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications on behalf of other individuals for payment. Castillo’s actions led the Small Business […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy