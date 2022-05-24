ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

You won't lose this down the back of the sofa! Royal Mint unveils its largest-ever coin to mark Platinum Jubilee

By Andrew Levy
 5 days ago

With the same diameter as a small dinner plate, this isn’t a coin you can fit easily into your wallet.

For this is the Royal Mint’s largest-ever coin, which has been unveiled to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

With a diameter of 8.6 inches and made from 33lb of gold, the magnificent coin took 400 hours to make.

And it’s worth more than its weight in gold – with an official value of £15,000.

The coin, which was designed by prestigious coin artist John Bergdahl, was personally approved by the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342hxE_0fp9ffvb00
The Royal Mint’s largest-ever coin, which has been unveiled to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, has a diameter of 8.6 inches and is made from 33lb of gold
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341hDL_0fp9ffvb00
The coin, which was designed by prestigious coin artist John Bergdahl, was personally approved by the Queen

One side has an engraving of Her Majesty on horseback, while the other shows a crowned EIIR cypher surrounded by roses, daffodils, thistles and shamrocks to represent the UK’s four nations.

But don’t expect to see it in circulation any time soon – the commemorative piece will be kept by the anonymous collector who commissioned it.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director at the Royal Mint, said the coin would ‘endure as a legacy for the for generations’. The collector added that it stands as ‘a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s service’.

The private collector, who doesn’t want to be identified, added: ‘As a long-standing customer of The Royal Mint, I have invested in unique and interesting coins marking moments throughout the Queen’s reign that will remain in my family for generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43neqX_0fp9ffvb00
The commemorative piece, valued at £15,000, will be kept by the anonymous collector who commissioned it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sO3vG_0fp9ffvb00
The private collector, who doesn’t want to be identified, said: ‘I have invested in unique and interesting coins marking moments throughout the Queen’s reign that will remain in my family for generations.'

‘The latest and greatest in my collection is the Platinum Jubilee coin. The beautiful design stands apart as a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s service to our nation and the craftsmanship is simply breath-taking.’

Standard coins are struck between two dies - or stamps.

But the jubilee coin was made from a solid gold ingot using a high-speed precision milling machine before the processes of burnishing, polishing and frosting - the term for creating a textured surface - were carried out by hand.

Royal Mint technical manager Paul Morgan said: ‘The scale and diameter of the piece has allowed us to push the boundaries of minting to produce an exceptional level of relief and detail.’

The Royal Mint, whose history can be charted back to Alfred the Great, launched one of its largest-ever commemorative collections for the Platinum Jubilee, including a £5 crown and the first royalty themed 50p.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coins#Platinum Jubilee#Uk#The Royal Mint
