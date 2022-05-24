West Park business owner attends Meta Boost Gather, discusses small business concerns: A Place in the Sun

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memorial Day holiday means offices and government services throughout the region and nation are closed. The holiday, created to mourn the lives of U.S. military personnel who have died, was created in 1868. If you want to celebrate the first summer holiday of the season with a parade or service, here is a list for the region.
Pride month is only 30 days long, but you can celebrate pride all year long by supporting local businesses run by LGBTQIA+ people. Come take a pride month tour through Cleveland with some of the spots below. Start Your Day Right. Need your early morning caffeine fix? You’ve got some...
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Being in the right place at the right time to take a photograph is usually left to chance. Gabe Wasylko, however, doesn’t count on pure chance. He wakes up before dawn to be out on the streets of Cleveland, eyes open for that one perfect photo of the day.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it first leaked that Cuyahoga County was eyeing a job-ready site in Slavic Village as part of its plans for a new jail, community leaders, organizations and citizens came out in force against it, but a recent discussion indicates opinions may be changing. City and...
Big things have been brewing for the owners of Avon Brewing Company (ABC) and now they are ready to spill the exciting details. “We can now confirm we have bought the three acres of land on Detroit Road (36383 Detroit Road) and plan to move our current location and build a new restaurant and production facility,” said Mathias Hauck, ABC co-owner/brewer. “The new space will afford us the opportunity to move our production from Madison (Ohio) to Avon. It will also enable us to can all of our beers in-house and distribute our beers right from Avon.”
Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., the founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, one of the world’s leading civil rights organizations, said today that he has received an invitation from influential ministers in Cleveland to visit the northeast Ohio city within the next week to meet with ministers and leaders of Black organizations who are advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion surrounding the construction of The Sherwin-Williams Company’s new global headquarters.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter team is getting results after many phone calls. Drivers like James Nemecky consider the intersection of Turney and Rockside Road to be one of the busiest in Garfield Heights. Nemecky called the 19 News Troubleshooter team almost three weeks ago, after...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Armed with putty knives, box-cutters, and a cake frosting spreader, students on a field trip from Berea Midpark High School filled a shop area at Austin Finishing Co. in Cleveland on Tuesday with the rasping, crunching, squeaking sound of art conservation in action. Their assignment: Use...
The Lake County Mobile Food Pantry is continuing to provide free produce to seniors through a weekly distribution at locations across Lake County. The food pantry is a retrofitted 12-passenger Dial-a-Ride bus operated by Laketran. With its traditional passenger seating replaced with shelving, the retired bus now operates in providing for thousands of Lake County seniors.
CLEVELAND — Narrin Noud-Carlberg is a seasoned seller of sauces and spices. “This is my name in Cambodian," Noud-Carlberg said. "This is my name in English,”. She runs Narrin’s Spices and Sauces at West Side Market. “This is my home,” Noud-Carlberg said. According to her website, she...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The streets of Cleveland Heights are lined with century homes with historic character and exquisite charm. You’ll find such a home at 2611 Fairmount Blvd. Designed and built by architect Joseph M. Miller in 1919-20, the home has been restored to its original grandeur by the current homeowners. Their efforts earned them a historic preservation award in 2019.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorcycles will line up in hundreds on Sunday for the 18th annual Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Ride. According to a press release, the memorial, scheduled for May 29 on Alfred Lerner Way, will honor and remember eight first responders that died in 2021:. Wildland Firefighter- Selinde Roosenburg,...
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio -- Before there was a road, before there was a town – before there was Cedar Point, across the bay – there was a lighthouse, rising from the rock, warning incoming boaters about the dangers nearby. For 200 years that lighthouse has stood sentinel on the...
Draining Ohio’s Great Black Swamp was a feat of human effort and engineering. Restoring it will be even harder. The next time someone cracks a joke about the monotony of Ohio topography, tell them about the Great Black Swamp. A massive quagmire once seeped across the landscape of northeast...
Considered one of the longest-running and highest attended outdoor concert festival in the Buckeye State, returned to the scene May 27 despite the rain with this year’s inaugural Rockin’ On the River show at Black River Landing in downtown Lorain. Friday nights in Lorain have become synonymous with...
CLEVELAND -- A shout-out to Linking Employment, Abilities and Potential (LEAP) and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD). Last year, in 2021, with the pandemic in full swing, I was lucky enough to come across the opportunity of a lifetime. I was graduating from high school as a person with several disabilities. As a transfer student into my community in my junior year, I felt out of place, not being born and raised in the same school system, as most of my classmates had been, and being misunderstood for my invisible disabilities. I made a few friends, but with the pandemic, I felt even more isolated.
Twenty-three weeks from Tuesday, Ohioans will decide to re-elect or replace their governor, and other elected statewide officials, and choose a U.S. senator. At the moment, the GOP is better poised, with one exception, to outrun Democrats. That exception: Three state Supreme Court seats up for grabs this year. The...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Longtime civil rights icon Jesse Jackson has been invited to Cleveland to help Black leaders settle differences over diversity goals related to the construction of Sherwin-Williams’ new downtown Cleveland headquarters and Brecksville research and development center. The timetable has not yet been set for a...
Comments / 0