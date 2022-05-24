West Park business owner attends Meta Boost Gather, discusses small business concerns: A Place in the Sun

Big things have been brewing for the owners of Avon Brewing Company (ABC) and now they are ready to spill the exciting details. “We can now confirm we have bought the three acres of land on Detroit Road (36383 Detroit Road) and plan to move our current location and build a new restaurant and production facility,” said Mathias Hauck, ABC co-owner/brewer. “The new space will afford us the opportunity to move our production from Madison (Ohio) to Avon. It will also enable us to can all of our beers in-house and distribute our beers right from Avon.”

