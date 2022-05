TISHAMINGO, Okla. (KXII) -The Murray State Aggies are headed back to the NJCAA national baseball tournament. The tournament will be played up in Enid, Oklahoma starting this weekend. Murray State doesn’t have to travel too far. They have some history at the tournament, including a national championship in 2013. This Aggie team started out kind of slow this year, but they have really made a great run late. Now, they go to the national stage.

