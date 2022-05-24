ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Woods, CA

1 week after mass shooting at Laguna Woods church, OC community holds interfaith solidarity march

By Leanne Suter
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnFA1_0fp9ejZ800

One week has passed since the deadly mass shooting at Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. On Sunday, the Orange County congregation came together to call for peace and tolerance.

It was the seventh annual Interfaith March held each year for peace and tolerance.

"This event is an antidote to all intolerance, bigotry and violence in the world... to build infrastructure between potential allies and friends, to help dissolve and disarm the hatred and intolerance that we see every day," said Dr. Arik Greenberg, a Loyola Marymount University professor of world religions, and founder and president of the Institute for Religious Tolerance, Peace and Justice.

Organizers say hate crimes in more than three dozen United States cities spiked nearly 40% in 2021, with attacks on Asian Americans and Jews leading the increase.

READ MORE: Anti-Semitic cases in SoCal include vandalism, harassment, and assaults, new report says

According to the Anti-Defamation League, these incidents include vandalism on businesses, schools, and places of worship and even in-person harassments and assaults.

The Geneva Presbyterian Church, which shares the same campus as Irvine, returned to church Sunday with a special service focusing on inclusivity and healing.

Investigators say the suspect in the Laguna Woods shooting opposes Taiwanese independence and he targeted Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian because it is a Taiwanese congregation.

Organizers and churchgoers stressed the importance of people being allowed to practice any religion of their choosing, or no religion at all, without fear of reprisal, discrimination or abuse and to advocate that all religions, large or small, be given equal justice and equal protection under the law.

READ MORE: Deadly OC church shooting was 'politically-motivated hate incident,' authorities say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Woods, CA
Local
California Society
Orange County, CA
Society
City
Irvine, CA
County
Orange County, CA
CBS LA

Anti-Asian hate murals vandalized in Alhambra and Cerritos

Two anti-Asian hate murals made by a local artist were vandalized, one of which had a slur painted over it."It breaks my heart to learn that during the AAPI Heritage Month the County-commissioned MariNoami Anti-Asian murals, which were installed at the National Asian Pacific America Families Against Substance Abuse office in Alhambra and the Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos last year, were vandalized — the former with a hateful slur," Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said in a statement. The murals were a comic strip with several notable Asian American icons including Grace Lee Boggs, George Takei, Margaret Cho and  Yuri Kochiyama, among many others. Solis said that the slur was quickly removed. "Hate will not be tolerated here," she added. "Hate will be removed when seen and replaced with education and respect for all."
CERRITOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Jews#Defamation#Oc Community#Solidarity#Asian Americans#Anti Semitic#Socal#Churchgoers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
oc-breeze.com

Lee Elementary School fifth grade teachers and Cottonwood Church honored by California Park and Recreation Society and the City of Los Alamitos

The City of Los Alamitos Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Commission nominated the Lee Elementary School fifth grade teachers and Cottonwood Church for the California Park & Recreation Society District 10 Volunteer Merit Award for their commitments to the community. During the week of March 22, 2021, fifth graders at...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
CNN

He travels to schools after mass shootings. Hear his advice to parents.

Dr. David Schonfeld, from the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, has been a part of the recovery effort for countless school shootings over the last 30 years, from Sandy Hook Elementary to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He shares tips on how to talk to children about traumatic events.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

Crews search for missing swimmer off Newport Beach

Multiple agencies sent out crews to search for a missing man who was last known to be swimming in the ocean off Newport Beach on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The man, who has not been publicly identified by name but was described as 48 years old, was supposed to meet up with a friend around 4 p.m., but never showed up. Newport Beach police were alerted then and a search began, said Heather Rangel, a spokesperson for the Newport Beach Police Department.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
118K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy