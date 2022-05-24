ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Federal trial for Grandmaster Jay begins in Louisville

WHAS 11
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening statements began Tuesday in the trial of...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvih.com

Louisville Launches New Court Docket

A new court docket launches in Louisville in just two weeks, one that can help low-level criminal offenders. It is called an amnesty docket, which is offered by the County Attorney’s office in partnership with the ACLU and other organizations. If you, or someone you know, has an active...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme arrested at Lexington hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Kentucky football coach was arrested Friday morning at a Lexington hotel. According to an arrest report, Hal Mumme was taken into custody by officers with the Lexington Police Department early Friday morning. Police said they were called to the Hyatt Regency on...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#United Nations#Rooftops
Wave 3

2 men hospitalized after stabbing in PRP neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a business in the PRP neighborhood early Sunday morning. Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the 8200 block of Dixie Highway around 3 a.m., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed. Two men...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Urban League reacts to federal mental health investigation

Anonymous reporting apps can help students speak up before threats become actions. Many districts are taking a renewed look at their systems in place to keep students safe. Federal trial begins for NFAC leader Grandmaster Jay. Updated: 8 hours ago. Johnson was indicted back in October 2021 on federal charges...
wdrb.com

JCPS graduation ceremonies being held this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students are trading in jeans and T-shirts this weekend for caps and gowns. About 6,500 seniors are expected to walk in graduation ceremonies over the next several days. Some of them are still working to earn enough credits for their diplomas, so the district's graduation rate won't be known until later.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

2 men stabbed at business on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were stabbed early Sunday morning at a business on Dixie Highway. According to LMPD's Aaron M. Ellis, LMPD’s Third Division officers responded to a stabbing in the 8200 block of Dixie Hwy. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Ellis said they found two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Jury finds leader of Black militia group guilty on two counts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial for John Johnson, also known as "Grandmaster Jay," finished Friday after four days. The jury found Johnson guilty of two counts, the first being assaulting, resisting or impeding officers engaged in official duty. The second is brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man killed in fiery crash on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead after a single car crash in the south of Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Preston Highway and Maple Spring Drive. According to LMPD, the driver was traveling northbound on Preston...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating two separate overnight shootings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after Louisville Metro police responded to two separate shootings in Louisville overnight. The first shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Hale Avenue. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and found a teenage...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Columbus man arrested in Shepherdsville for burglary, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana burglary suspect was arrested at a Kentucky grocery store, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office. According to police, deputies in Bartholomew County received a report of a burglary in the 11000 block of South 800 West. Police identified Columbus man, William Carnahan Jr., 49,...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy