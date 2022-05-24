Federal trial for Grandmaster Jay begins in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A leader of a militia group could spend more than 20 years in prison. On Friday, a federal jury convicted John “Grand Master Jay” Johnson of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers during the social justice protests in 2020. Now, many are wondering how long...
A new court docket launches in Louisville in just two weeks, one that can help low-level criminal offenders. It is called an amnesty docket, which is offered by the County Attorney’s office in partnership with the ACLU and other organizations. If you, or someone you know, has an active...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal jury has found John Johnson, who also goes by the moniker “Grandmaster Jay,” guilty in his federal trial after being charged on two counts for pointing a firearm at law enforcement officers in September 2020 in downtown Louisville. During protests, the officers...
Kentucky Mom Accused of Murder-For-Hire PlotKentucky Mugshot. A Kentucky woman has been arrested after allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband. Kentucky EMT Arrested for Criminal Abuse of Toddler.
Louisville, KY – The school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (May 24) that left 19 children and two teachers dead has rocked the nation. With so much turmoil bleeding into national headlines, Master P is taking a moment to do some good. On Thursday (May...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Kentucky football coach was arrested Friday morning at a Lexington hotel. According to an arrest report, Hal Mumme was taken into custody by officers with the Lexington Police Department early Friday morning. Police said they were called to the Hyatt Regency on...
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The second in command at the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department is stepping down. The sheriff announced Chief Deputy Marcus Laytham has resigned to take a civilian position with the Louisville Metro Police Department. Laytham has spent 26 years in law enforcement. His last day will...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A not-so-new center is opening Sunday in Louisville, but with a new purpose. The old juvenile jail is now the Youth Transitional Center and it won't house young people long-term but will provide a space for them as they await a decision from the court. With...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students are trading in jeans and T-shirts this weekend for caps and gowns. About 6,500 seniors are expected to walk in graduation ceremonies over the next several days. Some of them are still working to earn enough credits for their diplomas, so the district's graduation rate won't be known until later.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were stabbed early Sunday morning at a business on Dixie Highway. According to LMPD's Aaron M. Ellis, LMPD’s Third Division officers responded to a stabbing in the 8200 block of Dixie Hwy. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Ellis said they found two...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial for John Johnson, also known as "Grandmaster Jay," finished Friday after four days. The jury found Johnson guilty of two counts, the first being assaulting, resisting or impeding officers engaged in official duty. The second is brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a lot of debate going on once more about gun laws and whether or not they are sufficient to keep firearms out of the hands of potentially dangerous people, or even whether or not that is possible. In order to buy a gun legally...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead after a single car crash in the south of Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Preston Highway and Maple Spring Drive. According to LMPD, the driver was traveling northbound on Preston...
For at least the third time in 30 days a school bus has crashed in Kentucky. On Thursday afternoon, a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) bus wrecked on the Gene Snyder Freeway (Interstate 265), Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Aaron Ellis told news outlets. The bus crashed at approximately 5:00...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after Louisville Metro police responded to two separate shootings in Louisville overnight. The first shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Hale Avenue. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and found a teenage...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A family in southern Indiana said it's making payments on a swimming pool that was never delivered. Amy and Allen Chrisman's backyard has markers that show where a swimming pool is supposed to be after they had their fence torn down so it could be built.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana burglary suspect was arrested at a Kentucky grocery store, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office. According to police, deputies in Bartholomew County received a report of a burglary in the 11000 block of South 800 West. Police identified Columbus man, William Carnahan Jr., 49,...
