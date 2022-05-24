ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County Council votes unanimously to confirm Patti Cole-Tindall as Sheriff

The King County Council on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 voted unanimously to confirm Patti Cole-Tindall as the new King County Sheriff.

Cole-Tindall was appointed Interim Sheriff on Jan. 1, 2022, and Executive Dow Constantine announced her as his choice for Sheriff May 3.

She will be the first person of color to serve as Sheriff in the county’s history.

White Center and unincorporated King County contracts police services with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to the interim appointment, Cole-Tindall had served as Undersheriff since 2020, and previously was the Chief of the Technical Services Division for almost five years. Before she joined the King County Sheriff’s Office, she was the director of the King County Office of Labor Relations for six years. She has also served in roles with the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, the county’s Community Corrections Division, and as interim director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight.

Cole-Tindall is the first appointed sheriff since voters approved a change to the King County Charter in 2020 to change the position from an elected position to an appointed position.

“I am pleased to have supported the confirmation of Patti Cole-Tindall as King County Sheriff,” Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer said. “Sheriff Cole-Tindall brings a non-traditional background to this position, and during this period of increasing concern with lawlessness, I am committed to working with her as well as the rank-and-file uniformed officers of King County.”

“I am very pleased to support the confirmation of Patti Cole-Tindall’s appointment to King County Sheriff,” added King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles. “During her time serving as Undersheriff and then Interim Sheriff, I have been impressed with her leadership and management skills, including how she leads with humility, collaboration, and thoughtfulness. I know that her unique professional experience and the trust she’s built with deputies will serve her well as she goes forward as our new Sheriff. Congratulations, Sheriff Cole-Tindall!”

