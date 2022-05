UPDATE: According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officials have arrested Donald Lawrence Denney Jr., a Grants Pass bank robbery suspect. JCSO has told us that the suspect was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Saturday in Gold Hill after he called in just minutes earlier from the Dardanelles Store in Gold Hill to turn himself in. According to police, Denney Jr. told them he had been hiding for a few hours and fell asleep.

GOLD HILL, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO