ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Raab promises to put victims ‘firmly at heart of justice system’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMOOZ_0fp9dlIN00

The Government has promised to put the “needs and voices” of victims “firmly at the heart of the justice system” with a series of legal reforms.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is publishing draft legislation which could pave the way for the first victims’ law in a bid to provide better support and increase the conviction rate.

In an overhaul of the current provisions, prosecutors will be told they need to meet victims in certain cases before a trial to hear their views.

There will be also be a 20% increase in the victim surcharge penalty fee paid by convicted criminals when sentenced. This will help fund services like rape support centres and is estimated to raise an extra £20million by 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CS8B7_0fp9dlIN00
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Raab said: “No victim should feel lost in a faceless system. We’re amplifying victims’ voices, boosting their rights at every stage and making criminals pay more to help victims recover.

“We’re doing this because it is morally the right thing to do to strengthen the care for victims, but also because it is operationally critical to drive up convictions – and keep our streets safe.”

According to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), there will also be “greater accountability” on the Crown Prosecution Service and the police, with victims given “clearer routes of redress if they do not receive the support they are entitled to”.

Victims will be given the right to attend Parole Board hearings in full and ask questions during the process which considers whether prisoners are suitable for release. Judges presiding over the reviews will be required to consider the victims’ views and concerns before making a decision.

This is a once in a generation opportunity to drive real culture change, requiring agencies to see, hear and help victims – if necessary, with real consequences if this does not happen

Under the proposals, ministers will be able to order criminal justice watchdogs to carry out regular inspections on victims’ issues. A new duty will be placed on police and crime commissioners, councils and health boards to work together to commission effective support for sex and domestic abuse victims.

Victims will no longer have to go through their MP before complaining to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman.

Dame Vera Baird, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, previously welcomed the plans, describing them as a “once in a generation opportunity to drive real culture change, requiring agencies to see, hear and help victims – if necessary, with real consequences if this does not happen”.

The proportion of suspects being taken to court is at a record low and remains the lowest for rape cases.

According to Home Office figures, only 5.8% of crimes in England and Wales resulted in a charge or summons in 2021 – the lowest level since records began six years earlier.

This meant suspects were charged or ordered to appear in court on 274,421 occasions in that period.

The lowest charging rate continues to be for rape, with 1.3% of 67,125 offences recorded by police last year leading to prosecution.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grieving husband of teacher killed in Texas school rampage collapses and dies

Two days after teacher Irma Garcia was shot dead alongside 19 of her students her grieving husband has died. Ms Garcia’s family was already reeling from her death in the Texas school shooting that targeted her fourth grade classroom when, a mere two days after the attack, her husband collapsed and died at home from a heart attack, a family member said.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Boris Johnson warns Russia is ‘chewing through ground’ in eastern Ukraine

Boris Johnson has stressed the “vital” need to provide Ukraine with fresh military support including long-range rocket launchers as Russian forces slowly “chew through ground” in the east. The Prime Minister warned Vladimir Putin’s invading army is making “palpable progress” in the Donbas region after abandoning...
POLITICS
newschain

Missing plane with 22 people on board found in mountains in Nepal

The wreckage of a plane missing in Nepal’s mountains was located on Monday, Nepal’s army has said. The army posted an aerial photo of the wreckage site with parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside on Twitter. There was no word on any survivors, and no further...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

‘Relentless’: Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east

Russian forces on Friday pounded the last Ukrainian strongholds in a separatist-controlled eastern province of Ukraine, including a city where authorities said 1,500 people have been killed and 60% of residential buildings destroyed since the start of the war. Ukraine’s foreign minister warned that without a new injection of foreign...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
newschain

Lewis: PM’s critics have spread misinformation about ministerial code changes

An ally of Boris Johnson has said it is “misinformation” for opposition MPs to accuse him of watering down ministerial code rules with his controversial revisions. In changes branded “sinister” by Labour, the UK Government announced last week that ministers will not automatically lose their jobs if they breach the ministerial code, as has traditionally been the case.
POLITICS
newschain

UN envoy decries Sudan violence after two killed in protests

The UN envoy for Sudan has decried the killing of two people in a violent crackdown against pro-democracy protesters who once again took to the streets of the capital to denounce an October military coup. Hundreds of people marched on Saturday in Khartoum, where security forces violently dispersed the crowds...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victim Surcharge#Uk#The Ministry Of Justice#Parole Board
newschain

Arrest made after man killed in ‘tragic incident’

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in north London in the early hours of Friday morning. Police were called to Ballards Lane, West Finchley, to reports of a fight at around 4am, where they found the victim with neck injuries. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Depp vs Heard: Jury urged during closing remarks to think of other abuse victims

Closing remarks in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit ended with both sides urging jurors to think about other victims of domestic abuse. Ms Heard’s legal team highlighted the message that a verdict in Mr Depp’s favour would send to others, while the actor’s representatives said her claims were “an act of profound cruelty to true survivors”.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

PA Sport Trivia (30/05/2022)

Phil Brown (soccer) – Former Hull and Hyderabad manager who left Barrow at the end of the season, born 1959. Ian Austin (cricket) – former Lancashire and England all-rounder, born 1966. Thomas Hassler (football) – former Germany footballer, born 1966. Paul Grayson (rugby union) – former England...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Publisher
newschain
newschain

Scottish aid worker tells of devastating food poverty in Zimbabwe

A Scottish aid worker in Zimbabwe has warned of the devastating impact the Ukraine conflict is having on food security around the world. Peter McGeachie, country director in Zimbabwe for overseas development agency Trocaire, is tasked with saving 26,000 from starvation in the southern African country. The 62-year-old, from Prestwick...
ADVOCACY
newschain

Fines warning as Liverpool fans flock to Paris for Champions League final

Liverpool fans have been warned they could be fined almost £115 for wearing their club’s colours in an area of Paris ahead of the Champions League final. The Reds will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday, and supporters have been flocking to the French capital since Thursday morning.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

US Justice Department to review response to Texas school shooting

The US Justice Department has said it will review the law enforcement response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The review comes amid mounting pressure and questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information about what happened in the shooting last Tuesday at Robb Elementary School and how police responded.
UVALDE, TX
newschain

Marine mammals in UK at risk due to inconsistent assessments, research finds

Britain’s whale, dolphin and seal populations are being put at risk because of inconsistent approaches to environmental studies, Heriot-Watt University experts have found. Researchers from the Edinburgh-based university examined 93 cumulative effect assessments conducted by 11 maritime industries from 2009 to 2019. Industries are obligated to conduct these assessments...
ANIMALS
newschain

Eduard Sobol ready to ‘bring joy’ to war-torn Ukraine with win over Scotland

Eduard Sobol admits Ukraine will be motivated by their country’s struggle against Russia in Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Scotland. Ukraine was invaded in February and worry and fear for family and friends back home dominates the thoughts of the squad which will travel to Hampden Park looking for the win which would take them into the play-off final against Wales in Cardiff.
SOCCER
newschain

Q and A after chaotic scenes at Stade de France delay Champions League final

Chaotic and frightening scenes outside the Stade de France in Paris led to the Champions League final kick-off being delayed by more than half an hour. Supporters have also said that tear gas was used at a fan zone immediately after the final whistle, while others at the game reported being attacked by locals on their way to the train stations at full-time.
UEFA
newschain

Russian troops storm city amid eastern Ukraine bombardments

Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city on Sunday as Moscow’s soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds in the region while facing fierce Ukrainian resistance. Ukrainian regional officials reported that Russian forces were “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy