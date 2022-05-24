ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Louis Vuitton Pre-Spring 2023 Explores Coming of Age

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas unveiled its new Pre-Spring 2023 menswear collection that channels the creative vision of the late Virgil Abloh. Thematically conceived by Abloh before his passing, the new Louis Vuitton creative team brought to life his vision of exploring boyhood through music. By looking at one’s musical journey, the new...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Oura and Gucci Craft an 18-Carat Gold Smart Ring

Gucci has announced a new collaboration with Oura, remodeling the Oura Generation 3 health-monitoring ring into a luxurious accessory. The Generation 3 ring was introduced late last year, offering a host of calibrations and updates with features that include live heart rate, sleep quality, and activity monitoring. Additionally, the device is water-resistant up to 100 meters, has a battery life of 4 to 7 days and can connect to Apple Health and Google Fit.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Melissa Submerges Signature Silhouettes Into the Supernatural World of ‘Stranger Things’

With their cult-classic jelly sandals and iconic footwear collaborations, Brazilian brand Melissa has maintained cultural relevance for over 40 years. Since 1979, the accessory and shoe brand has reimagined their signature styles countless times by introducing new eye-catching colorways and co-branded capsule collections to their loyal consumers. In their latest effort to revamp timeless styles, Melissa has designed a limited edition line of accessories and footwear in collaboration with the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Exchange Program SS22 Focuses on the World’s Beauty

Exchange Program is back for the Spring/Summer 2022 season with a new collection that focuses on the world’s beauty. Titled “To Play Again,” the offering looks at life beyond the pandemic and reminds all to take part in the creativity, joy and wonder that exists. From the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
hypebeast.com

The Dutch Salvation Army Expands on Balenciaga's Paris Sneaker to Raise Awareness in Inequality

The Dutch Salvation Army has just expanded on Balenciaga’s recent $1,850 USD Paris sneaker release to raise awareness in poverty and inequality in the world. Named the “Truly Destroyed” campaign, the initiative is not a jab at Balenciaga but rather uses the viral sneaker’s spotlight to open a dialogue on how funds are used and how far $1,850 USD goes in the eyes of those less privileged. The Dutch Salvation Army has found eight forms of footwear that are distressed from actual use — there’s also a human element added with the naming of the models — and has priced them quite similar to the Paris sneaker at €1,450 EUR. Photoed by Carli Hermès, each version is described with attributes like, “Worn out to exhaustion,” “Bloodstained,” “Unsuitable for all weather types,” and “Painful fit.”
CHARITIES
hypebeast.com

Grand Seiko Drops Ginza Street Map Hi-Beat Limited Edition

Grand Seiko has revealed a limited edition tribute to its birthplace of Ginza, using a street map of the Tokyo district on its dial. The Grand Seiko Heritage Collection SBGH297 is limited to 260 pieces and uses the brand’s 9S85 5Hz automatic movement, making it good for +5/-3 seconds a day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Goodwoof x Bamford London Snoopy Limited Edition Debuts at New Dog Event

Bamford London has dropped a limited edition Snoopy watch to mark the debut of Goodwoof, a new dog event held at Goodwood. The titanium Bamford 80 features Snoopy’s Flying Ace alter ego on its black textured dial with orange details, taking the official shade of the event, with his arms serving as hour and minute hands. His faithful friend, Woodstock, sits at the end of the second hand.
PETS
hypebeast.com

Closer Look at the Blends x Vault by Vans OG Style 36 LX "Magic Tape" Pack

Blends and Vault by Vans have a rich collaborative history of working together on footwear, and this season the two entities are reuniting for a brand new collection. This oft-seen SoCal link-up is gearing up for expansion with a trio of OG Style 36 LX colorways, all of which have been named under the Blends x Vault by Vans OG Style 36 LX “Magic Tape” Pack. The “Magic Tape” nickname is has an element of duality to it as it nods to the streetwear retailer’s Japanese heritage and how Velcro is often called “magic tape” in Japan.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coming Of Age#Thrift Store#Jackets#Du Pont#Pre Spring#Lv
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Following last week’s comprehensive offerings which ranged from Balenciaga Triple S sneakers to visvim jeans, HBX Archives is back for Week 72, serving up another round of vintage garments, home decor, and rare collaborations. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources releases from years gone by to sell via its online webstore.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

'Stranger Things' x Timex Watches Conceal Otherworldly Alterations

With season four of Stranger Things hitting Netflix today, Timex has created a trio of reimagined 1980’s classics inspired by the Upside Down. The Timex x Stranger Thing Collection has trawled the Timex archive for three cult classics; the Timex Camper, Timex T80 and the Timex Atlantis. “With the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Larry Bell Presents a New Set of Glass Sculptures at Hauser & Wirth

On view in London until July 30. Larry Bell is an acclaimed American artist best known for ethereal glass sculptures that heighten our perceptions to the surrounding space. As one of the leaders of California’s “Light and Space” movement of the 1960s, Bell earned an international reputation for his meticulous treatment of glass and explorations of light, reflection and shadow.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Nike to Celebrate Pride Month With This Dunk Low "Be True" Colorway

As May jogs to a close, a handful of your favorite footwear brands such as adidas, Converse and. have started to show their fans what they’ve got up their sleeves for this year’s Pride celebrations. The latter has already started to tease what’s in store for the 2022 “Be True” Lineup as it has unveiled its celebratory Cortez but now it’s bringing light to its celebratory Dunk Low “Be True” which has just popped up via official imagery.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
hypebeast.com

Justin Timberlake Sells Entire Music Catalog to Hipgnosis Sounds for $100 Million USD

Justin Timberlake has officially sold his whole song catalog to Hipgnosis Sounds for around $100 million USD. According to reports, the London-based firm acquired only Timberlake’s publishing rights, meaning that Hipgnosis Sounds now owns the copyrights of all the 200-something tracks Timberlake both wrote and co-wrote. This includes No. 1 hits such as “SexyBack,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “Mirrors,” but not NYSYNC hits like “Bye Bye Bye.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Crafts the Official Trophy Case for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Has partnered with various companies to lend its touch to various trophy-centered collaborations such as the NBA, League of Legends and FIFA. And this year, its contributing to its long-term partnership with Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) — which was formed last year — by manufacturing a special trophy case for the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco.
FIFA
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: George Robertson and the Nike Mag

In the streetwear fashion space, it takes a high level of conviction to propose something new. Hundreds of so-called brands emerge on the daily, but it’s the ones that offer a unique point of view, stay consistent in their releases and are authentic in their messaging that tend to see longevity. And one creative that has started to recognize this is George Roberston — the founder of burgeoning streetwear imprint Thinking Different.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low Collab Surface

According to reports, as part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations that continue to honor founder Keith Hufnagel, HUF and. SB are set to release a collaboration. The reports note that the duo has come together on a Nike SB Dunk Low design, expected to be accompanied by an apparel range. Although...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Maison Margiela Tosses Its Replica Sneaker in Paper

Maison Margiela’s Replica sneaker continues its cadence as one of the luxury market’s most popular silhouettes with a new iteration. Why the sneaker has been able to last so long is due to its constant reinvention of styles, while staying remaining true to its core design. Washed in...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

TAG Heuer Revives 1970s Fan-Favorite Monaco Dark Lord

TAG Heuer has announced a new Monaco chronograph, alongside actor Jacob Elordi as its latest brand ambassador. Europhia star Elordi joins the Swiss watchmaker to represent the Monaco collection, the instantly recognisable square chronograph that earned its motorsport reputation on the wrist of Steve McQueen in his 1971 passion project, Le Mans.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

These New Nike Sneaker Options Offer Versatility and Comfort for Summer Styles

As time gets closer to Memorial Day Weekend, savvy shoppers are beginning to hunt for their ideal summer staples from. . Sneakers designed for lightweight comfort, like those in the iconic Air Max Family, are great options for action-packed days. Offered in styles for both men and women, new footwear releases from The Swoosh include retro-inspired features as well as brighter color palettes to match the warmer weather ahead. Nike is also innovating its most popular summer styles through environmentally-friendly touches and advanced technologies for ease of wear and comfort.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Ace Hotel Opens In Sydney With In-Room Vinyl And a Contemporary Art Collection

Ace Hotel has opened its first location in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere in an historic Sydney building complete with permanent art collection and an in-room vinyl program. The 257-room Ace Hotel occupies the Tyne House brick factory in Sydney’s Surrey Hills neighborhood, on the site of Australia’s first pottery...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy