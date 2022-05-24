Louis Vuitton Pre-Spring 2023 Explores Coming of Age

The Dutch Salvation Army has just expanded on Balenciaga’s recent $1,850 USD Paris sneaker release to raise awareness in poverty and inequality in the world. Named the “Truly Destroyed” campaign, the initiative is not a jab at Balenciaga but rather uses the viral sneaker’s spotlight to open a dialogue on how funds are used and how far $1,850 USD goes in the eyes of those less privileged. The Dutch Salvation Army has found eight forms of footwear that are distressed from actual use — there’s also a human element added with the naming of the models — and has priced them quite similar to the Paris sneaker at €1,450 EUR. Photoed by Carli Hermès, each version is described with attributes like, “Worn out to exhaustion,” “Bloodstained,” “Unsuitable for all weather types,” and “Painful fit.”

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO