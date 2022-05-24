ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Abrams clinches governor’s nod in Georgia primary

By Max Greenwood
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1mID_0fp9d7Gg00
Tweet

Stacey Abrams is once again the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor.

The Associated Press called the race for Abrams as soon as polls closed in the Peach State at 7 p.m. ET.

There was never any doubt that the former state Senate minority leader and voting rights advocate would advance to the November general election. She faced no opposition in the primary, and Rep. Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party, recognized Abrams as the nominee months ago.

Still, with Tuesday’s primary out of the way, Abrams will now have access to the benefits of a Georgia gubernatorial nominee, particularly when it comes to fundraising.

A law signed last year by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) allows certain Georgia political leaders, including nominees for governor, to form so-called leadership committees that can raise and spend unlimited sums of money. With the nomination locked up, Abrams will be able to form such a committee of her own.

Abrams is widely expected to face Kemp for a second time after narrowly losing to him during her last bid for governor in 2018.

Kemp is facing a primary of his own against former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), who has the endorsement of former President Trump. But recent polling in the race shows the incumbent governor with a staggering double-digit lead, and he is widely expected to win renomination on Tuesday.

While Abrams has run against Kemp before, she will make her second bid for Georgia governor in a very different political environment than she did in 2018, a year that saw Democrats recapture control of the House in a wave election that symbolized mounting opposition to Trump and full GOP control of Washington.

With Democrats now in full control of Congress as well as the White House, the party is heading into the 2022 midterm elections facing strong historical and political headwinds.

For one, the party in power almost always loses ground in midterm elections. What’s more, Democrats are also scrambling to counter Republican attacks over everything from rising inflation and gas prices to increases in crime.

Still, Abrams has proved to be a deft candidate and strong fundraiser who has been embraced by Democrats, not only in Georgia but nationally.

Early polling, however, suggests that she’ll have some ground to make up. A survey released last month by The Hill and Emerson College showed Kemp leading Abrams by a 7-point margin, while Perdue held a 5-point lead over her in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up.

Comments / 13

Dr Pop
4d ago

Regardless If she ran unopposed or. opposed.I will be supporting Stacey Abrams by financial support.If I was a resident there. I would be voting for her.Perdue said GO BACK WHERE SHE BELONGS. THE ANSWER IS BEING THE GOVERNOR.

Reply
4
Timothy Travis
4d ago

because no body was running against her that's the only way she could win she won't win in November

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government
The Intercept

Democratic Voters Deliver Stinging Rebuke to Party’s Manchin-Sinema Wing

A Republican-backed super PAC on Tuesday fell short in its bid to intervene in a Democratic primary against Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee, a 34-year-old Black woman and rising star in the party, who fended off a tsunami of outside money to best anti-union attorney Steve Irwin. The spending, from a GOP-backed super PAC linked to AIPAC — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — left Irwin behind by less than 1,000 votes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perdue
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Nikema Williams
Person
Stacey Abrams
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Voting Rights#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#The Associated Press#Senate
FOXBusiness

Pennsylvania billionaire pumps $18M of his own money into contentious primary

A Pennsylvania billionaire has put millions of his own fortune behind key candidates in both political parties, according to reports. Jeffrey Yass is one of the wealthiest men in Pennsylvania, having made his fortune by parlaying gambling winnings into his wildly successful stock trading company, Susquehanna International Group. He has also dumped a combined $18 million into Pennsylvania primaries, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

Republican activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed Republican lawmakers in Arizona to cancel their own state’s votes for Joe Biden, arguing officials should override votes for Biden and replace them with a “clean slate of Electors,” according to emails obtained by the Washington Post. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the bombshell news, explaining that “even before the violence of the insurrection, this was planned as a coup through voter fraud.”May 20, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

575K+
Followers
70K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy