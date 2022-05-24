Future West Point students meet with special operations general

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some recent grads in Northwest Arkansas are heading to West Point Military Academy in New York. Special Operations General Richard Clarke met with the future cadets at Bentonville West High School in Centerton on May 24.

Some students say they are excited about the next step in their journey.

“West Point of course is the most prestigious international military academy you can attend,” future West Point student Luke Monk said. “I wanted to attend that because I want to serve my country, and I also want to get my college education so I can have a better job opportunity, better prospects.”

“I’m looking forward to working and getting into the college after basic training,” said Preston Bailey, another future West Point student. “I’ve been anticipating it for so long that I’m just ready to go after thinking about it for so long. So, I’m really pumped to get there.”

Monk, a recent graduate from Fort Smith, says he and other cadets will report on June 27 to start basic training.

