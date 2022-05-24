ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerton, AR

Future West Point students meet with special operations general

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNoFH_0fp9bn8F00

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some recent grads in Northwest Arkansas are heading to West Point Military Academy in New York. Special Operations General Richard Clarke met with the future cadets at Bentonville West High School in Centerton on May 24.

Some students say they are excited about the next step in their journey.

“West Point of course is the most prestigious international military academy you can attend,” future West Point student Luke Monk said. “I wanted to attend that because I want to serve my country, and I also want to get my college education so I can have a better job opportunity, better prospects.”

Four NWA residents graduate from US Military Academy

“I’m looking forward to working and getting into the college after basic training,” said Preston Bailey, another future West Point student. “I’ve been anticipating it for so long that I’m just ready to go after thinking about it for so long. So, I’m really pumped to get there.”

Monk, a recent graduate from Fort Smith, says he and other cadets will report on June 27 to start basic training.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Fort Smith flood: A look back three years later

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The unofficial kickoff to summer is Memorial Day weekend. In 2019, sunny skies and warm weather had folks in the Fort Smith area preparing for a long weekend of fun. But Mother Nature had other plans. “Mother Nature bats last, and nothing could be more...
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Centerton, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
West Point, AR
Centerton, AR
Sports
City
Fort Smith, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith's Creekmore Express 2022 schedule released

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation has released the 2022 Creekmore Express schedule. The Creekmore Express train will start running Saturday, May 28. There is no cost to ride the train but donations are welcomed. The hours of operation are:. Wed-Sat: 10 a.m....
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

Rogers student brings unloaded AK-47 to campus; classmates praised for alerting school

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No arrest was made after an Arkansas Arts Academy High School student brought an AK-47 onto school property. On May 12, a sergeant from the Rogers Police Department was dispatched to the campus parking lot to assist Principal Bryan Appleton in a matter concerning a pair of students. Appleton had been notified that “a student might bring a firearm onto the school campus” on that date.
ROGERS, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Preston Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Us Military
talkbusiness.net

Carter returns to Fort Smith as Northside High School principal

Chris Carter, a Fort Smith native and Northside High School graduate, has been named as the next Northside High School principal, Fort Smith Public Schools announced Thursday (May 26). Carter has been the principal at Magnolia High School in Magnolia since 2016, but grew up in Fort Smith, where he...
FORT SMITH, AR
travelawaits.com

How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In Quaint Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Eureka Springs, Arkansas, is a charming town in the Ozark Mountains, perfect for a weekend getaway. With beautiful scenery and a quaint, historic downtown, it’s no wonder that this town is a popular tourist destination. Eureka Springs is an excellent destination with lots of history, natural beauty, and exciting...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Preserve Arkansas acting to delay demolition of St. Scholastica

Little Rock-based Preserve Arkansas has received preliminary grant approval from a national trust to conduct an assessment of historic St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith, which is set for demolition after June 1. The $10,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation requires the Benedictine Sisters who own the...
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
5NEWS

Big Gay Market returns to NWA with series of Pride events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Big Gay Market (BGM) announced its return to Northwest Arkansas in June for Pride Month. BGM, Fayetteville's all queer maker's market, is hosting three events during June, with the first taking place in Rogers on Saturday, June 4, at Mavis Wine Co. and Java Dudes from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each event will feature a list of local makers with products including jewelry, baked goods, clothing, art, stickers, custom Furbies, pottery, candles, food and more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy