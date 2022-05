Doris E Dukes, 99, of Chambersburg, passed away May 27, 2022, in the residence of her daughter, Marian Davis, with whom she resided. Born June 23, 1922, in Laurel, Delaware, she was the last surviving of 7 children born to the late Lorenzo and Stella (Whaley) White. She was preceded...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO