Brunswick High School comes together to celebrate next chapter

As figures donning burgundy square caps descended the stairs of Mount St. Mary’s University’s Knott Arena in neat rows of two, the Brunswick High School Band played the recognizable graduation walking march.

Family members bounced and searched for children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews in the throng. They excitedly waved for their attention. Some graduates waved back, some looked stoically ahead and some fidgeted with their tassels and regalia.

Little by little, the front seats of the arena filled in until it was a sea of bobbing squares.

Like a number of her peers, senior Kara Graves went to Brunswick’s elementary, middle and high schools.

Now, clad in burgundy robes and draped in colorful cords, stoles and medals, Graves was ready to walk side by side with so many people she grew up with. They were getting their long-awaited high school diplomas.

“It’s always fun to grow up together and looking back ... finding old yearbooks and just, like, going through and being like, ‘Look, it’s you!’” Graves said.

In photos: Brunswick High School Graduation

Like many other schools in Frederick County, Brunswick High School held its first in-person graduation since the pandemic. Brunswick had 188 in its graduating class.

The class of 2022 were sophomores when COVID-19 caused schools across the nation to go on an extra weeklong spring break. For many, the extra week turned into almost two years of virtual learning.

“That two years got us to here, now to where things have kind of closed down, and we’re able to graduate in person, unlike the last two grades, which I feel really bad for them,” Graves said.

Anna Kerns said the in-person ceremony summed up the entire school year.

“We went through the isolating parts with junior and sophomore year, and we got to finish it with a sense of normalcy with a real graduation and a real award ceremony,” Kerns said.

There was a mix of emotions at the ceremony — undercurrents of nerves and moments of nostalgia, but the excitement was contagious and buzzed in the room.

Flashing his black studded shoes, Devin Philips said he waited for graduation his whole life.

Philips, who was a running back for Brunswick High’s football team, committed to Santa Barbara City College to play there. He’ll study kinesiology and minor in business management. He’s more than ready for the next chapter of his life, he said.

“I got to be more responsible for myself and more independent, and that’s what I’m ready for,” he said.

Other students got the spotlight during the ceremony, like Amber Bartz, who sang “A Million Dreams” from the musical “The Greatest Showman.”

“Man, my heart is going a mile a minute, let me tell you,” student speaker Alden Bobofchak said as he came up to the lectern.

Bobofchak emphasized that all of the individual paths people took led them to this moment. No matter where they started, all Brunswick seniors and their families were together to celebrate the same accomplishment.

“We can all enjoy the benefits of our hard work today when we toss those caps in the air and say, ‘We did it. We graduated,’” Bobofchak said.

Reflecting on her high school years, Class President Rylie Johnson urged the next classes to get involved in their communities. Brunswick is small and tight knit, she said.

Students’ paths merged at graduation only to branch off while people discover themselves afterward. But Johnson thinks they’ll see each other again.

“I look around at my peers, and I really don’t think that this is the end,” she said. “I think we’ll be back together involved in the community.”