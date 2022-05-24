ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, MD

Brunswick High School comes together to celebrate next chapter

By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFotw_0fp9aipF00

As figures donning burgundy square caps descended the stairs of Mount St. Mary’s University’s Knott Arena in neat rows of two, the Brunswick High School Band played the recognizable graduation walking march.

Family members bounced and searched for children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews in the throng. They excitedly waved for their attention. Some graduates waved back, some looked stoically ahead and some fidgeted with their tassels and regalia.

Little by little, the front seats of the arena filled in until it was a sea of bobbing squares.

Like a number of her peers, senior Kara Graves went to Brunswick’s elementary, middle and high schools.

Now, clad in burgundy robes and draped in colorful cords, stoles and medals, Graves was ready to walk side by side with so many people she grew up with. They were getting their long-awaited high school diplomas.

“It’s always fun to grow up together and looking back ... finding old yearbooks and just, like, going through and being like, ‘Look, it’s you!’” Graves said.

In photos: Brunswick High School Graduation

Like many other schools in Frederick County, Brunswick High School held its first in-person graduation since the pandemic. Brunswick had 188 in its graduating class.

The class of 2022 were sophomores when COVID-19 caused schools across the nation to go on an extra weeklong spring break. For many, the extra week turned into almost two years of virtual learning.

“That two years got us to here, now to where things have kind of closed down, and we’re able to graduate in person, unlike the last two grades, which I feel really bad for them,” Graves said.

Anna Kerns said the in-person ceremony summed up the entire school year.

“We went through the isolating parts with junior and sophomore year, and we got to finish it with a sense of normalcy with a real graduation and a real award ceremony,” Kerns said.

There was a mix of emotions at the ceremony — undercurrents of nerves and moments of nostalgia, but the excitement was contagious and buzzed in the room.

Flashing his black studded shoes, Devin Philips said he waited for graduation his whole life.

Philips, who was a running back for Brunswick High’s football team, committed to Santa Barbara City College to play there. He’ll study kinesiology and minor in business management. He’s more than ready for the next chapter of his life, he said.

“I got to be more responsible for myself and more independent, and that’s what I’m ready for,” he said.

Other students got the spotlight during the ceremony, like Amber Bartz, who sang “A Million Dreams” from the musical “The Greatest Showman.”

“Man, my heart is going a mile a minute, let me tell you,” student speaker Alden Bobofchak said as he came up to the lectern.

Bobofchak emphasized that all of the individual paths people took led them to this moment. No matter where they started, all Brunswick seniors and their families were together to celebrate the same accomplishment.

“We can all enjoy the benefits of our hard work today when we toss those caps in the air and say, ‘We did it. We graduated,’” Bobofchak said.

Reflecting on her high school years, Class President Rylie Johnson urged the next classes to get involved in their communities. Brunswick is small and tight knit, she said.

Students’ paths merged at graduation only to branch off while people discover themselves afterward. But Johnson thinks they’ll see each other again.

“I look around at my peers, and I really don’t think that this is the end,” she said. “I think we’ll be back together involved in the community.”

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Memorial Day observances in Maryland

- Annapolis Memorial Day Parade: Monday, May 30. Starts at 10 am at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street route ends at Susan Campbell Park. FULL INFO. Memorial Day Ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens: Monday, May 30. The ceremony will honor service members with ties to Maryland who were...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg High School Alumni, Dr. George Garbis and Viron Wildy, Develop Mouthguard That Changes Color When Body Temperature Reaches Dangerous Level

Gaithersburg High School alumni, Dr. George Garbis and Viron Wildy, have developed innovative new protection for athletes provides visual alert for overheating. ThermoPact will debut its groundbreaking MouthShield to the public at this year’s Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Big 33 football weekend, where a team of Pennsylvania all-stars will go head-to-hea d with Maryland’s finest 33 high school players.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brunswick, MD
Local
Maryland Education
CBS Baltimore

Black Bear Sighting Causes Brief Scare At Westminster High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a brief scare in Carroll County on Thursday morning when a black bear was spotted outside Westminster High School. First sighted about 7:30 a.m., the bear left and returned to the high school’s campus about an hour later, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson told WJZ. The bear did provide some excitement for students at the end of their school year. “I kind of wanted to go out, it looked pretty fuzzy, but it probably would’ve ripped me to shreds,” said Carter, a sophomore at the school. “I was kind of surprised it was at school – maybe...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
downtownfrederick.org

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 for Memorial Day Weekend

Introducing Downtown Frederick’s Top 5! Each week we’re curating our Top 5 events happening in Downtown Frederick. To kick things off, we all know that a long holiday weekend is the perfect time to enjoy the city and all it offers, from fantastic shopping to amazing dining and cocktails! Here are our Top 5 Downtown events for you to experience Frederick this Memorial Day weekend:
FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Troutless Maryland stream gets restoration green light

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
mocoshow.com

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for ‘Execution-Style Double Murder’ That Occurred in Montgomery County in 2018

On December 20, 2021, after a nine-day trial and nine hours of deliberations in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD before Judge David Lease, a jury found defendant Gregory Jones, 28, of Martinsburg, WV, guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ashley Dickinson and Joshua Frazier in Burtonsville, MD. According to the State’s Attorney office, Judge David Lease sentenced Jones to two life terms in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 30 years for what police described as an execution-style double murder.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police were called to a parking lot in Rockville on Tuesday morning, after an individual reported having been the victim of a second-degree assault there. The assault was reported in the 7600 block of Standish Place at 7:00 AM, according to crime data. That is an office park area across from the headquarters of the American Red Cross.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Report Of Possible Suspicious Person At School Bus Stop

WALDORF, Md. – This morning, officers were made aware of a possible suspicious person at a school bus stop in the Millbrook neighborhood of Waldorf. Several young students from C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School who were at a bus stop said they observed a male, possibly white, in his teens, wearing black clothing and a black mask sitting on a green electrical box.
WALDORF, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
255
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy