After four years at Duke, Quinn Riley is moving up. Riley, on the heels of a successful senior season in 2021-22 and his recent graduation from Duke, announced Saturday morning via a team release that he will turn professional. The Raleigh native is set to compete in two professional events, with the first coming June 2-5 on the Korn Ferry Tour at the REX Hospital Open and the second, his PGA Tour debut at the John Deere Classic, scheduled for June 27-July 3.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO