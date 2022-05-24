ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What are the worst school shootings in modern US history?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDl70_0fp9aQt300

Here are the worst school shootings in U.S. history:

1. Bath School: On May 18, 1927, a school board treasurer, Andrew Kehoe, killed 38 elementary school students and six adults at the Bath Township, Michigan, elementary school when he set off an explosion. Kehoe killed his wife and firebombed his farm, and then killed himself by detonating a final device in his truck.

2. Virginia Tech: Seung-Hui Cho opened fire on students at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virginia. Cho killed 32 people and injured 17. The shooting took place on April 16, 2007. Cho died by suicide.

3. Sandy Hook Elementary School: On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Peter Lanza, after killing his mother, went to the school in Newtown, Connecticut, and started firing. He killed 26 children and adults. Lanza died by suicide.

4. Robb Elementary School: What is known at this time is that an 18-year-old suspect entered the school and shot various students and teachers on May 24, 2022. The shooter was killed, likely by police. He killed 21 people — 19 students and two adults.

5. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: Seventeen people were killed in a school shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018 in Parkland, Florida. The alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, 19, was taken into custody after the shooting.

6. University of Texas Tower: Charles Whitman, an ex-Marine sharpshooter, climbed a tower at the University of Texas and began shooting people on the campus on Aug. 1, 1966. He killed 14 and wounded 31.

7. Columbine High School: Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold killed 13 people and injured 24 before killing themselves on April 20, 1999, in Columbine, Colorado.

8. Red Lake Indian Reservation: On March 21, 2005, Jeffrey Weise killed seven people at Red Lake Senior High School in Red Lake, Minnesota.

9. Umpqua Community College: Christopher Harper-Mercer killed nine people at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, on Oct. 1, 2015.

10. Oikos University Shooting: One L. Goh killed seven students at the Korean Christian College at Oikos University in Oakland, California on April 2, 2012.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Baseball selected as a regional host

On Monday, we will officially know the field for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament and following UNC’s win over NC State on Sunday, the Tar Heels were selected as a regional host. The NCAA announced on Sunday night that UNC is one of 16 teams to host a regional site for the upcoming tournament. It’s the 12th time in program history the Diamond Heels have hosted a regional as they push for the goal of reaching Omaha. Here is the full list of regional sites for the upcoming tournament: Auburn, Alabama – Auburn Austin, Texas – Texas Blacksburg, Virginia – Virginia Tech Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina College Park,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy