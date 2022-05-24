County-by-county: How Georgia voted in the top primary races

The Georgia Governor's Race has become one of the most talked about in the nation, with incumbent Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams going head to head in a rematch from the 2018 election. But they aren't the only candidates running.
ATLANTA - The race to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor now has a Republican candidate. Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller has conceded the race to frontrunner State Sen. Burt Jones, who was back by former President Trump. Jones led the polls on Tuesday with just over 50% of...
ATLANTA - One Georgia state Senate seat and as many as 10 state House seats are headed to runoffs on June 21 after a majority of voters couldn’t choose a party nominee on Tuesday. Banker Mike Hodges and former state House member Jeff Jones will contend for the Republican...
The race to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor continues with Democratic ex-Atlanta City Councilman heading to a runoff and the Republican side remaining too close to call. In the crowded Democratic primary, former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall was headed to a runoff. It was too early to call who his opponent would be.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became the most famous election official in America after he fended off overtures by former President Donald J. Trump in his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential Election. In Trump’s quest to find 11,780 votes (the amount needed to beat President Joe Biden), Raffensperger stood his […]
ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is stepping up the pace of her investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, questioning a wide array of witnesses and preparing a rash of subpoenas to top Georgia state officials, state lawmakers and a prominent local journalist for testimony that will start next week.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - State Sen. Butch Miller conceded this week’s GOP lieutenant gubernatorial primary to fellow state Sen. Burt Jones on Friday. Miller also congratulated Jones and pledged to help him win in November. On Thursday, Jones declared himself the winner of the Republican primary. Jones, who has...
ATLANTA (AP) — Beyond the marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, several statewide officials overcame challengers from within their own parties in primary elections decided Tuesday in Georgia. Georgia’s incumbent attorney general and insurance commissioner both defeated fellow Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump. The former president also picked...
A redistricting process set new boundaries for many state legislators ahead of Tuesday’s midterm primary, which led to some surprising outcomes, including the defeat of an incumbent lawmaker who oversaw the drawing of her district’s new boundaries. Republican state Rep. Bonnie Rich of Suwanee, whose...
GOP incumbent Brian Kemp faces David Perdue, a primary challenge stoked by former President Donald Trump in an effort to oust a fellow Republican for not joining an effort to overturn the state's presidential election results two years ago. In the Democratic race, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams is running...
Jerry Marinich (right), the Forsyth County, Ga., Republican Party chairman, poses at the party headquarters with Bea Wilson and Ed Murray, two recently trained poll watchers. Steve Inskeep/NPR hide caption. toggle caption Steve Inskeep/NPR. In Atlanta’s distant suburbs, voters across the political spectrum report that local life is good in...
Early voting has ended in Georgia. This means that at long last, the nation gets to find out just how out of touch with reality Democrats were when they denounced the state's new election reform law. At the time, the Democratic Party used its media tentacles to intimidate much of...
Thomas Jonah has no complaints about Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux, who has represented Georgia’s 7th congressional district since she flipped it in 2020. But the Lawrenceville resident says he also admires Congresswoman Lucy McBath, who currently represents Georgia’s 6th district but jumped into the Gwinnett County-based district after Republicans redrew her territory to favor a GOP candidate.
