County-by-county: How Georgia voted in the top primary races

No COVID-19 deaths reported in Gwinnett or Walton County this past week. Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise globally as well as in the USA with positive cases up 30% in Georgia in the past week. Deaths, however, are down from 65 last week to 44 this week in Georgia and none reported in either Gwinnett or Walton County.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO