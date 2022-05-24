ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beating of teen in high school girls bathroom captured on video, Utah police say

By Madeleine List
By Madeleine List
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

A student has been suspendedin the beating of another student in a high school girls bathroom that was captured on video and circulated online, school officials in Utah say.

“...One student was removed from school as soon as school personnel became aware of the incident and will not be allowed to return to school for the duration of the school year,” the Ogden School District said in a statement.

The incident occurred on May 18 at Ogden High School in Ogden, which is about 38 miles north of Salt Lake City.

The victim, who is 17 years old, suffered a concussion and had internal bleeding in her head, her mother told KUTV. She also blacked out during the beating, according to Fox 13.

Ogden police told KUTV that the student suspected of assaulting the girl was expected to be charged in juvenile court.

Police Lt. Tyler Ziegler did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Ogden School District did not release details about the incident, citing privacy concerns, but said that, “Appropriate disciplinary and behavior intervention steps in line with the severity of this incident will also continue.”

A second student who was involved in the incident was allowed to return to school and will be given support from counselors and administrators, the statement says.

