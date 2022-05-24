OU & OSU Clean Up Big 12 Honors

On the eve of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament in Arlington, Texas, the conference announced it’s best and brightest in baseball.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State notched 20 All-Big 12 selections. Eight for the Sooners and 12 for the Cowboys. The awards and honors were voted on by Big 12 coaches who couldn’t vote for their own players.

Plus, OU sophomore first baseman Blake Robertson earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. OU”s third winner of the award. Here’s a full breakdown of all the honors handed out Tuesday.

All-Big 12 Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Ivan Melendez, Texas

Pitcher of the Year: Brandon Birdsell, Texas Tech

Freshman of the Year: Hudson White, Texas Tech

Newcomer of the Year: Blake Robertson, Oklahoma

Coach of the Year: Kirk Saarloos, TCU

First Team All-Big 12

C: Silas Ardoin, Texas

IF: Maui Ahuna, Kansas

IF: Peyton Graham, Oklahoma

IF: Tommy Sacco, TCU

IF: Ivan Melendez, Texas*

IF: Jace Jung, Texas Tech

OF: Jake Thompson, Oklahoma State

OF: Murphy Stehly, Texas

OF: Austin Davis, West Virginia

DH: Griffin Doersching, Oklahoma State

UT: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State

SP: Jake Bennett, Oklahoma

SP: Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State

SP: Pete Hansen, Texas*

SP: Brandon Birdsell, Texas Tech

RP: Roman Phansalkar, Oklahoma State

RP: Luke Savage, TCU

RP: Trey Braithwaite, West Virginia

*- Unanimous selection

Second Team All-Big 12

C: Hudson White, Texas Tech

IF: Blake Robertson, Oklahoma

IF: Brayden Taylor, TCU

IF: Trey Faltine, Texas

IF: Skyler Messinger, Texas

IF: Cole Stilwell, Texas Tech

IF: Kurt Wilson, Texas Tech

OF: Jared McKenzie, Baylor

OF: Tanner Tredaway, Oklahoma

OF: Easton Murrell, Texas Tech

DH: McGwire Holbrook, West Virginia

UT: Dylan Phillips, Kansas State

SP: Riley Cornelio, TCU

SP: Marcelo Perez, TCU

SP: Lucas Gordon, Texas

SP: Andrew Morris, Texas Tech

RP: Trevin Michael, Oklahoma

RP: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Baylor: Cam Caley, Kyle Nevin, Jack Pineda, Tre Richardson, Tyler Thomas

Kansas: Daniel Hegarty, Tavian Josenberger, Nolan Metcalf, Caleb Upshaw

Kansas State: Kaelen Culpepper, Nick Goodwin, Dominic Johnson

Oklahoma: Jimmy Crooks

Oklahoma State: Marcus Brown, Trevor Martin, Nolan McLean (IF), David Mendham, Hueston Morrill, Bryce Osmond

TCU: Luke Boyers, Kurtis Byrne, Elijah Nunez, River Ridings, Garrett Wright

Texas: Douglas Hodo III, Austin Todd

Texas Tech: Derek Bridges, Ty Coleman, Parker Kelly, Owen Washburn

West Virginia: Ben Hampton, Noah Short, Jacob Watters, JJ Wetherholt

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Kaelen Culpepper, Kansas State

Wallace Clark, Oklahoma*

Cade Horton, Oklahoma

Jackson Nicklaus, Oklahoma*

Roc Riggio, Oklahoma State

Zach Ehrhard, Oklahoma State*

David Bishop, TCU*

Mason Molina, Texas Tech

Owen Washburn, Texas Tech*

Hudson White, Texas Tech*

Chris Sleeper, West Virginia

JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia*

*- Unanimous selection

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.