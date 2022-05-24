OU & OSU Clean Up Big 12 Honors
On the eve of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament in Arlington, Texas, the conference announced it’s best and brightest in baseball.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State notched 20 All-Big 12 selections. Eight for the Sooners and 12 for the Cowboys. The awards and honors were voted on by Big 12 coaches who couldn’t vote for their own players.
Plus, OU sophomore first baseman Blake Robertson earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. OU”s third winner of the award. Here’s a full breakdown of all the honors handed out Tuesday.
All-Big 12 Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Ivan Melendez, Texas
Pitcher of the Year: Brandon Birdsell, Texas Tech
Freshman of the Year: Hudson White, Texas Tech
Newcomer of the Year: Blake Robertson, Oklahoma
Coach of the Year: Kirk Saarloos, TCU
First Team All-Big 12
C: Silas Ardoin, Texas
IF: Maui Ahuna, Kansas
IF: Peyton Graham, Oklahoma
IF: Tommy Sacco, TCU
IF: Ivan Melendez, Texas*
IF: Jace Jung, Texas Tech
OF: Jake Thompson, Oklahoma State
OF: Murphy Stehly, Texas
OF: Austin Davis, West Virginia
DH: Griffin Doersching, Oklahoma State
UT: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State
SP: Jake Bennett, Oklahoma
SP: Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State
SP: Pete Hansen, Texas*
SP: Brandon Birdsell, Texas Tech
RP: Roman Phansalkar, Oklahoma State
RP: Luke Savage, TCU
RP: Trey Braithwaite, West Virginia
*- Unanimous selection
Second Team All-Big 12
C: Hudson White, Texas Tech
IF: Blake Robertson, Oklahoma
IF: Brayden Taylor, TCU
IF: Trey Faltine, Texas
IF: Skyler Messinger, Texas
IF: Cole Stilwell, Texas Tech
IF: Kurt Wilson, Texas Tech
OF: Jared McKenzie, Baylor
OF: Tanner Tredaway, Oklahoma
OF: Easton Murrell, Texas Tech
DH: McGwire Holbrook, West Virginia
UT: Dylan Phillips, Kansas State
SP: Riley Cornelio, TCU
SP: Marcelo Perez, TCU
SP: Lucas Gordon, Texas
SP: Andrew Morris, Texas Tech
RP: Trevin Michael, Oklahoma
RP: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Baylor: Cam Caley, Kyle Nevin, Jack Pineda, Tre Richardson, Tyler Thomas
Kansas: Daniel Hegarty, Tavian Josenberger, Nolan Metcalf, Caleb Upshaw
Kansas State: Kaelen Culpepper, Nick Goodwin, Dominic Johnson
Oklahoma: Jimmy Crooks
Oklahoma State: Marcus Brown, Trevor Martin, Nolan McLean (IF), David Mendham, Hueston Morrill, Bryce Osmond
TCU: Luke Boyers, Kurtis Byrne, Elijah Nunez, River Ridings, Garrett Wright
Texas: Douglas Hodo III, Austin Todd
Texas Tech: Derek Bridges, Ty Coleman, Parker Kelly, Owen Washburn
West Virginia: Ben Hampton, Noah Short, Jacob Watters, JJ Wetherholt
Big 12 All-Freshman Team
Kaelen Culpepper, Kansas State
Wallace Clark, Oklahoma*
Cade Horton, Oklahoma
Jackson Nicklaus, Oklahoma*
Roc Riggio, Oklahoma State
Zach Ehrhard, Oklahoma State*
David Bishop, TCU*
Mason Molina, Texas Tech
Owen Washburn, Texas Tech*
Hudson White, Texas Tech*
Chris Sleeper, West Virginia
JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia*
*- Unanimous selection
