Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi wants to sell two condo units he owns in Peoria as he awaits trial on federal tax fraud charges, and he’s seeking a judge’s permission. Attorneys for Rossi, 39, of Bloomington, filed a motion Wednesday seeking to modify a pretrial condition that allowed him to be released from custody while awaiting trial. Rossi wants to sell two condo units he owns at 401 and 702 Southwest Water St. in Peoria. According to the motion, the units were previously used for executives of Reditus Labs on a short-term basis but can no longer be used for that purpose because of a resolution passed by the condominium association.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO