ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Fair Discount Tickets Going Fast

By AVC News
Your Radio Place
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State Fair is offering discounted admission...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 1

Related
Travel Maven

10 Free things to do in Ohio

Having fun and exploring new places shouldn't have to cost a fortune. In a state filled with state parks, museums, and gorgeous towns and cities, Ohioans have lots of options in terms of affordable activities.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Motorcycle Ohio: Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) –With the return of warmer weather in Ohio, more and more motorcycles are taking to the roads. Safety officials are urging caution by all motorists. Officials from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), and Motorcycle Ohio have joined together to remind motorists that motorcycle safety is the responsibility of both motorcyclists and other drivers.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

World’s largest bounce house coming to Ohio

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Guinness World Record holding largest bounce house will be making a stop in Central Ohio this summer.   The Big Bounce America Tour 2022 is bringing the 16,000 sq. foot bounce house to Murfin Fields in Grove City on July 15-17.  The bounce house features an obstacle course, a space-themed […]
GROVE CITY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Historic castle transports Ohioans back in time

LOVELAND, Ohio — Nestled on the banks of the Little Miami River sits a building seemingly out of time and place. The Historic Loveland Castle and Museum Chateau Laroche was built by hand by one man, Sir Harry Andrews. Andrews, a veteran and medievalist, began building the castle in...
LOVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
WTRF- 7News

Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohiostatefair Com
buckeyefirearms.org

Meijer Grocery Stores Post Confusing No Gun Signs

Not long after the Buckeye State went permitless on carry regulations, Meijer grocery stores started posting blue signs in the form of a silhouette of a firearm crossed out by a bar. The problem is, these signs are not the typical signs as prescribed by Ohio law for those who...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio is 2½ weeks from allowing people to carry a concealed firearm without a permit: The Wake Up for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely today in Northeast Ohio, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Look for more chances of showers and storms overnight as temps drop to the mid-60s. Read more.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
indyschild.com

8 Amazing Small-Town Indiana Festivals Worth the Drive

Date: July 8-9 Each July, Martinsville gears up for Artie Fest, an annual community celebration of all things Artesian. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music and food vendors, and Saturday brings a 5K run/walk, car show, live music, kid’s activities and more. The festival culminates in an outdoor, family-friendly movie shown under the stars.
INDIANA STATE
10TV

Ohio fair season to return with Tyler's Law in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This year, rides are back at fairs across the state, including at the popular Ohio State Fair. And it's a bittersweet moment for one mother who spearheaded a movement to make rides safer. Ride safety became personal for Amber Duffield in 2017. Her son was killed...
Portsmouth Daily Times

Wheelersburg native crowned Miss Ohio Teen USA

PORTSMOUTH—The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts had a brush with royalty last weekend and a new Miss Ohio Teen USA was crowned. Kylan Darnell, from Wheelersburg, will now represent the state in the upcoming Miss Teen USA Pageant. After a long road of competition, Darnell said that when her name was called as the winner, she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio seeks to hold cemetery operators accountable this Memorial Day

TROY — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people will be visiting Ohio cemeteries to honor those who died while serving in the military. The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is responsible for the maintenance and operation of cemeteries. It encourages families and visitors to report issues that they see while visiting the cemeteries.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio abortion ‘trigger’ bill could outlaw in vitro fertilization; increase infant, maternal mortality rates, physicians say

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio House bill that would outlaw abortion in Ohio under most circumstances could also criminalize in vitro fertilization, a Cincinnati fertility physician told lawmakers Thursday morning. The bill would also likely increase the state’s. infant and woman morbidity and mortality rates, intrude on the patient-physician...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy