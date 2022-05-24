Ohio State Fair Discount Tickets Going Fast

PORTSMOUTH—The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts had a brush with royalty last weekend and a new Miss Ohio Teen USA was crowned. Kylan Darnell, from Wheelersburg, will now represent the state in the upcoming Miss Teen USA Pageant. After a long road of competition, Darnell said that when her name was called as the winner, she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO