It’s one thing to own a piece of maritime history, it’s another to live in it. Actually, in half of it and it’s on land. The USS Manzanita was built in 1906 in New Jersey and went into service in 1908. It made the long journey around Cape Horn to begin duty on the Pacific coast. She served the Oregon coastline out of Astoria during World War II and even laid antisubmarine cables in Pacific Northwest waters to deter and defend against a Japanese attack, but mainly she serviced lighthouses with mail and supplies.

MERCER ISLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO