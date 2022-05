NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:. • The start time of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 28, in New York. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO