Nolan County, TX

8 in Border Patrol custody Tuesday for entering country illegally, discovered in Nolan County

By Karley Cross
 5 days ago

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said it found seven people being driven into the country illegally Tuesday.

In a Facebook post , NCSO reported that, during a traffic stop, they discovered the car full of people and determined that they were entering the country illegally. NCSO called it an incident of ‘smuggling.’

The officers involved contacted Border Patrol soon after.

Border Patrol reportedly took the driver and their seven passengers into custody

The vehicle was also seized by NCSO.

