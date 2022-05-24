8 in Border Patrol custody Tuesday for entering country illegally, discovered in Nolan County
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said it found seven people being driven into the country illegally Tuesday.
In a Facebook post , NCSO reported that, during a traffic stop, they discovered the car full of people and determined that they were entering the country illegally. NCSO called it an incident of ‘smuggling.’Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
The officers involved contacted Border Patrol soon after.
Border Patrol reportedly took the driver and their seven passengers into custody
The vehicle was also seized by NCSO.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
Comments / 0