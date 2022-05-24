ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

HC Kyle Shanahan: 49ers 'expect' Jimmy Garoppolo will be traded, but 'that's not a guarantee'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjDmh_0fp9WpFu00
Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The only thing seemingly for sure about San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the Memorial Day weekend is that he's still recovering from the surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder. Now, 2021 rookie Trey Lance sits atop the depth chart for springtime workouts.

Garoppolo has routinely been linked in rumors with a Carolina Panthers side allegedly looking for an upgrade over Sam Darnold, but it's thought no team will trade for the 30-year-old before he can resume throwing in late June or early July. While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that shopping Garoppolo to would-be buyers this summer remains the plan.

"Nothing's changed since his surgery," Shanahan said of Garoppolo's status, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "You know where we were at before that, and then he got surgery, so everything went on hold. I expect him, at some time, most likely, to be traded, but who knows? That's not a guarantee, and it's been on hold [since] that happened."

Shanahan's latest comments seem to indicate he has no concerns about Lance's "arm fitness" or about the 22-year-old's ability to win the biggest games on the schedule this coming fall. If anything, it sounds as if Garoppolo would be stashed as a backup on San Francisco's roster if he's not traded before Week 1 in September.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Trade Proposal Between Packers and Steelers Sends OTAs “No Show” Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick Kenny Pickett. The QB was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sha'Carri Richardson’s ex admits to abusing track and field star

Sha’Carri Richardson claimed on social media last week that she was a victim of abuse in a recent relationship, and her ex-girlfriend has admitted the allegations are true. Richardson, a track and field sprinter and one of the fastest American women in history, said in an Instagram story that she was “abused and stole from” by a “Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from the jump.” While Richardson did not mention a name, Janeek Brown admitted to the abuse in an interview this week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
Charlotte, NC
Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Yankees might not have to trade for a new outfielder after all

In the past few weeks, there have been discussions about the New York Yankees trading for an outfielder to help supplement the deficiencies produced by Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both have struggled considerably on offense this season, with Gallo hitting .165 and Hicks recording a .209 average. Gallo also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Yardbarker

49ers' Trey Lance reportedly has 'best practice of the offseason'

Time will tell if 2021 rookie Trey Lance is the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback of the near future, as in for Week 1 of the upcoming season. What's known ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend is that Lance is the club's signal-caller for right now with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo unable to throw while recovering from the shoulder surgery he underwent in March.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Picks Vikings over Packers in NFC North

Despite the Green Bay Packers losing their two top wide receivers this offseason, there is still a great deal of optimism that the team will repeat as NFC North Division Champions in 2022. After all, the team is returning a four-time MVP and two running backs that eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage last year. However, there are still some detractors who think that the Minnesota Vikings will take the division this year. One of those is two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden. McFadden won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his playing career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yankees preparing to get two outfielders back from injury

The New York Yankees were absolutely slaughtered this past week dealing with injuries. They lost several pitching contributors, notably Luis Gil and Chad Green, to Tommy John surgery. Jonathan Loaisiga and Aroldis Chapman were both placed on the injured list following shoulder discomfort and Achilles tendinitis. However, the outfield was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Hc Kyle Shanahan#Webzone
Yardbarker

New York Giants OTAs: Main Takeaways | Thibodeaux out with injury, Wan’Dale shines

The New York Giants hosted day six of OTA’s on Thursday, which included the first opportunity to hear defensive coordinator Wink Martindale speak to the media. The team has three voluntary practices left until their mandatory camp. After those six practices, they are off until late July, when training camp begins, so there’s a ton of information packed into these sessions.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 7 odds, best bet

It is not often that a team wins on the road to force a Game 7 and then is an underdog at home in it. Boston is favored to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade while Miami is looking to get back there after losing to the Lakers in the bubble.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Kevin King Is One of Only Two Packers Free Agents that Remain Unsigned

The Green Bay Packers have brought back nearly half of their own free agents this offseason. Going into the offseason, there were 23 total free agents that were either exclusive rights, restricted, or unrestricted free agents. At the end of the day, the Packers have decided to bring back 10 of those players. Allen Lazard has yet to sign his tender, but he is expected to be on the team in 2022. The same cannot be said of Kevin King and Chauncy Rivers, who both remain unsigned.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL insider: Colin Kaepernick's workout with Raiders 'went well,' 'door is open'

Having agreed to a massive contract extension with career-long Raider signal-caller Derek Carr earlier in the offseason, Las Vegas isn't in the market for a starting quarterback, but they did notably lose backup Marcus Mariota to the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year. Other quarterbacks currently on the Raiders depth chart include seldom-used youngsters Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham -- who both joined the organization this spring -- and rookie Chase Garbers, who signed with the club earlier this month after going undrafted.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Warren Moon: Raiders could use Colin Kaepernick like Cam Newton, Tim Tebow

Arguably the biggest NFL quarterback news of the week had to do with somebody who last took a meaningful snap in the league during the 2016 season. Former San Francisco 49ers starter Colin Kaepernick recently had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders that reportedly went well but, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, has not yet guaranteed Kaepernick a contract.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yankees add bullpen depth with former Dodgers relief arm

After losing several bullpen pieces this past week, the New York Yankees needed to hit the free-agent market to pick up a few depth pieces. The Bombers signed former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Matt Carpenter to supplement infield deficiencies. On Thursday, Carpenter made his first appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays, driving in a run after being hit by a pitch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy