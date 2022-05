Living in Victoria, I always hear the phrase, 'we need new restaurants in this town?' This is absolutely a true statement and we are actually getting some new options opening soon: Lavaca BBQ, McAlisters Sandwiches, Taco Bueno, and Dunkin Donuts. We are also seeing the rebirth of Arby's, a 2nd Ventura's and a 2nd Burger King location pop up as well. We will also be seeing a Chick-fil-A on the Southside in the near future. I am also seeing more being cleared for possible development. So bring on a Freddy's Steakburger, Cheesecake Factory, and Craker Barrel. What new restaurant(s) would you like to see in Victoria? Let us know in the comments of this Facebook status.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO