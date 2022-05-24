ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

San Antonio journalist shares the latest shooting news out of Uvalde, Texas

By Ailsa Chang
 5 days ago

We begin this hour with the latest news out of Uvalde, Texas. If you have children around, please know the details of this story may not be appropriate for them to hear. This afternoon, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire. According to Governor Greg Abbott and...

Uvalde shooting raises questions about school security

Texas has tightened security at schools considerably over the past four years. But the new protective measures came up short earlier this week in Uvalde. As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
Parents in Uvalde left with agonizing what ifs about police response

The latest news out of Uvalde leaves parents with an agonizing question - would their children still be alive if police hadn't waited so long before confronting the gunman? One parent says they need the truth. UNIDENTIFIED PARENT: It needs to come out because all those babies didn't have to...
