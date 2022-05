HOOVER, Ala. (WCJB) -Less than 24 hours after suffering their second-most decisive loss all season, the Gator baseball team came through to stay alive in the SEC tournament. Florida jumped out to a 5-0 lead after five innings and held on to beat No. 3 seed Arkansas, 7-5 on Friday to advance in the elimination bracket.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO