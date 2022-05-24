ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson honors beloved principal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beloved New Jersey educator is...

insidernj.com

Anthony Cruz, Jersey City Activist, Deputy Mayor, Dept. Director, dies at 61

It is with great sadness that the Cruz family announces the death of our brother, Anthony Cruz, 61, of Jersey City on Thursday, May 26. Anthony’s career in public service spanned four decades and is exemplary in its length and breadth. His activism began in high school when he was part of student-led demonstrations calling for more Latino guidance counselors. As president of the Jersey City Tenants Union, he led a rent strike that exposed absentee landlords and slumlords, forcing action from city officials. He was a fighter for social and economic justice for communities of color and small businesspeople in Jersey City and Hudson County.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Affluent NJ town laughably named one of the cheapest places

If you can actually call yourself a New Jersey resident, then you are already aware of the fact that North Jersey is anything but cheap. Well, apparently one YouTuber had no idea because one video names a bunch of towns in both North and Central Jersey as some of the cheapest places to live in the state. Obviously, that can't be true, because North Jersey is the most expensive place to raise a family within the parameters of the Garden State.
POLITICS
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Relocation of After-School Program Dominates Board of Ed Meeting

Plans to move the CASPER after-school program for three- and four-year-olds from P.S.16 in Paulus Hook to an early childhood center on Danforth Avenue in Greenville drew many concerned parents to Thursday’s Jersey City Board of Education meeting. For the second month in a row, parents attested publicly to the inconvenience and other problems the program’s relocation would pose.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Memorial Day weekend heats up across NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first half of the Memorial Day weekend was busy in the weather department as a storm system passed through the region on Saturday. Some of those storms included 60 mph wind gusts in the Staten Island area, quarter-size hail in Essex County, New Jersey, and multiple flooded roadways across the Garden State. Most of the tri-state area accumulated about a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Central Park received some of the higher rain totals, but still less than an inch.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

‘It was a disaster’ — 19 Dogs Rescued from Old Paterson, NJ, Mansion

PATERSON — 19 dogs living in complete filth that were part of a puppy mill were removed from the once palatial Barbour Mansion on Tuesday. Police were called Tuesday to the 5.5-acre estate on 39th Street after a buyer reported seeing a squatter on the property. Officers from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and a representative of the buyer discovered four Dobermans and 15 German shepherds.
PATERSON, NJ
Renna Media

Former Union Township Resident and Actor Ray Liotta Passes

Ray Liotta died in his sleep on Wednesday night, May 25th, or early Thursday, in the Dominican Republic. He was 67. MAYOR FIGUEIREDO’S STATEMENT ON RAY LIOTTA’S DEATH. “I was devastated to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing earlier today. He will leave a void heavy on the hearts of those who knew him,” stated Mayor Manuel Figueiredo. Ray was not just an immensely talented actor, but he was also a Union High School Class of 1973 graduate.
UNION, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange PD chief announces that investigation did not find sufficient evidence of racial profiling

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In December 2021, at a Community Police Collaborative meeting, a researcher associated with a Police Perception Study being conducted in partnership with several New Jersey universities made allegations that South Orange police officers were involved in racial profiling, according to a May 27 statement from South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo. This was presented as the researcher’s opinion, based on their personal perceptions of the content of interviews with South Orange police officers who volunteered to participate in the academic research, according to Morillo.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
insidernj.com

Paterson Police Sergeant Convicted of Conspiracy to Violate Civil Rights

A federal jury convicted a Paterson Police Department sergeant Thursday of conspiring to violate civil rights and filing a false police report, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Michael Cheff, 51, of Oakland, New Jersey, was convicted following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden on one...
PATERSON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

County installs new traffic signal equipment at on Park Avenue

NEWARK, NJ — New traffic signal equipment was installed at the intersection of Park and Mount Prospect avenues in Newark on Wednesday, May 25. The improvements are part of a $6 million project to upgrade nine intersections along Park Avenue in Newark, East Orange and Orange. The intersection upgrades are part of the county’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure to enhance pedestrian and motor vehicle safety.
NEWARK, NJ

