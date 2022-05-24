ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Rivera (undisclosed) was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks. The reason for the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Drives in four runs Thursday

Story went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs, four total RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox. Story singled in a run in the first inning off Dallas Keuchel and got to the veteran hurler for a three-run blast to left field in the second. This was his third multi-hit game over his past seven contests, upping his batting average to .232 on the season. Over the weeklong hot stretch, Story is slashing .345/.394/1.069 with seven homers, 21 RBI and two stolen bases.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Out with minor illness

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Bader is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers due to "stuffiness" and cold-like symptoms, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The team hasn't revealed whether Bader has been tested for COVID-19, but at this stage, the Cardinals don't believe his illness is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Stephen Ridings: No longer throwing

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Ridings (shoulder) isn't throwing at the moment, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Ridings was reportedly throwing from flat ground a few weeks ago, so he may have encountered a setback in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement. However, Boone indicated that surgery is not being considered, thus it's unclear what Ridings' path toward a return currently looks like. Until more information is provided, a timeline for the right-handed hurler to make his season debut will remain murky.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Records third save

Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Riding pine in matinee

Vazquez isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Vazquez started the last four games and went 7-for-17 with a homer, seven RBI and two runs, but he will be held out of the first of the two games the Red Sox will play Saturday. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat eighth in the opener.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Hits third long ball

Mateo went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Friday's 12-8 win against the Red Sox. Mateo came to the plate with two on and one out during the seventh inning, and he delivered with a three-run home run to start the comeback and bring Baltimore within three runs. Despite hitting his third home run of the season, the 1-for-5 effort dropped the 26-year-old's average to .207, and he's also struck out 15 times in his past 10 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Back in action Sunday

Chisholm (hamstring) will start at second base and bat second in Sunday's game in Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Chisholm will check back into the starting nine for the series finale after left hamstring tightness kept him sidelined for the previous four games. For the first time since May 4, the lefty-hitting Chisholm will be batting out of somewhere other than the leadoff spot, and he could end up slotting in as the No. 2 batter on a regular basis when the Marlins oppose lefties like Atlanta's Max Fried. However, Chisholm doesn't appear in any danger of losing out on the table-setting gig against right-handed pitching.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: On bench versus southpaw

Verdugo is out of the lineup for Sundays' game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Verdugo started the past six games and will receive a day off with left-hander Bruce Zimmermann on the mound for Baltimore. Franchy Cordero will man left field Sunday in his place, while Bobby Dalbec starts at first base.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Four reasons the Mariners are in last place, including an underperforming offense and a shaky bullpen

Thanks to the magic of Fun Differential, the 2021 Seattle Mariners were the franchise's most successful team since the days of Ichiro Suzuki and Jamie Moyer. They went into the final weekend with a chance to secure the club's first postseason berth in a generation, and while they ultimately fell short, the Mariners and their fans had plenty of reasons to be optimistic for 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Emergency catcher

Hummel walked as a pinch hitter for catcher Jose Herrera and stayed in the game to catch the final inning of Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. This is the second time in three games that Hummel, an outfielder and designated hitter, has been used behind the plate -- both for one-inning stints. With Daulton Varsho nursing a sore shoulder, Hummel becomes the backup to Herrera.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: On bench again Friday

Grisham remains on the bench Friday against the Pirates. The Padres will face their second straight southpaw (Jose Quintana), so Grisham will sit for the second straight game. He had effectively a true everyday role in center field for the first month of the season, but he's since slipped into a platoon with Jose Azocar in center field, with Azocar starting ahead of Grisham against five of the last six lefties the team has faced. Grisham is hitting just .157/.258/.250 on the season, so it's tough to say he deserves to reclaim the everyday job.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Not starting Saturday

Brujan isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan started the last three games and went 2-for-9 with three strikeouts. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone while Brett Phillips enters the lineup in right field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham accepts three-game ban for 'Will Smith-style' slap on Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for "inappropriate conduct" prior to Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pham says he has accepted a three-game suspension that resulted from his dispute with Joc Pederson of the Giants. The suspension began with Friday night's game and will span the final two games of the weekend series between the Giants and Reds at Cincinnati. Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field preparation, made the announcement on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits rehab game with sore leg

Jimenez (hamstring) exited his first rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday due to right leg soreness. While Jimenez is merely considered day-to-day, this certainly isn't the news the outfielder's fantasy managers wanted to hear. Jimenez has been tracking toward the front end of his 6-to-8 week recovery timeline after undergoing right hamstring surgery, but this setback could push him toward the back end of that time frame, as the White Sox will certainly want to avoid taking any chances with his health.
CHICAGO, IL

