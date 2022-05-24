ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Rodney Adams: Reverts to NFI list

 5 days ago

Adams reverted to the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson...

CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Progresses to playing defense

Meyers (shoulder) played center field in an extended spring training game Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has been playing in extended spring training games as the designated hitter for a week and a half, but Saturday's matchup marked the first time that he had played defense in West Palm Beach. It's not yet clear when the 25-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he's made good progress recently.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Gabe Kapler skipping national anthem 'until I feel better about the direction of our country'

In the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler penned a blog post and is protesting in his own way. He will not be coming out of the clubhouse or dugout onto the field for the playing of the national anthem for the time being. Kapler's protest began on Friday night prior to his team's eventual 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Optioned to Triple-A

Alvarado was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. Alvarado's control issues finally reached a tipping point for the Phillies, so he'll exit the active roster to clear space for Friday's starter Bailey Falter. Alvarado's 15.4 percent walk rate is actually a notable improvement on his 18.7 percent mark from last year, but it's still nowhere near good enough and contributed heavily to his 7.62 ERA. His stuff is good enough that he could add to his 20 career saves at some point down the line if he could just figure out his command, but it doesn't look like such an improvement is coming any time soon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfi#The Jets#American Football
CBS Sports

Yankees' Stephen Ridings: No longer throwing

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Ridings (shoulder) isn't throwing at the moment, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Ridings was reportedly throwing from flat ground a few weeks ago, so he may have encountered a setback in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement. However, Boone indicated that surgery is not being considered, thus it's unclear what Ridings' path toward a return currently looks like. Until more information is provided, a timeline for the right-handed hurler to make his season debut will remain murky.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Records third save

Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Back in action Sunday

Chisholm (hamstring) will start at second base and bat second in Sunday's game in Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Chisholm will check back into the starting nine for the series finale after left hamstring tightness kept him sidelined for the previous four games. For the first time since May 4, the lefty-hitting Chisholm will be batting out of somewhere other than the leadoff spot, and he could end up slotting in as the No. 2 batter on a regular basis when the Marlins oppose lefties like Atlanta's Max Fried. However, Chisholm doesn't appear in any danger of losing out on the table-setting gig against right-handed pitching.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Lewis was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was removed from the lineup without an explanation. It's unclear whether or not the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury, but it's a worrisome situation given he's only four games into his return from the knee surgery he underwent in June of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Powers massive comeback

Santander went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored during Friday's 12-8 win at Boston. Santander started the scoring for Baltimore with a two-run homer during the fourth inning to cut Boston's lead to 6-2, and he also delivered an RBI single in the ninth to take the lead. The 29-year-old came into Friday's contest with one hit and seven strikeouts across his past three games, but it now appears he's back on track. Santander has a .226/.340/.409 slash line with eight home runs, 24 RBI and 22 runs in 45 games this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Exits start with ankle injury

Woodruff was removed from Friday's start against the Cardinals with right ankle discomfort, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 28-year-old appeared to tweak his ankle while throwing his warmup pitches ahead of the bottom of the fifth inning, and he left the field after being looked at by the training staff. Woodruff allowed two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk across four innings prior to his exit, and his availability going forward is now in question.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham accepts three-game ban for 'Will Smith-style' slap on Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for "inappropriate conduct" prior to Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pham says he has accepted a three-game suspension that resulted from his dispute with Joc Pederson of the Giants. The suspension began with Friday night's game and will span the final two games of the weekend series between the Giants and Reds at Cincinnati. Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field preparation, made the announcement on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Grabs game-high 18 boards

Looney contributed 10 points (5-8 FG), 18 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 win over Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Looney finished with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the first time during the postseason. Across his last six games (all starts), the seventh-year center has averaged 9.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

