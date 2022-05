WASHINGTON (TND) — Georgia’s Senate primary will pit the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent against former President Donald Trump’s hand-picked nominee. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., will take on former football star Herschel Walker for a seat in a state that elected two Democratic senators and gave its presidential electoral votes to a Democrat for the first time in decades. For Democrats, retaining Warnock’s seat will be pivotal to maintaining their slim margin of control over the Senate in a midterm election that has favored Republicans in most polling.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO