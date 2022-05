21+ Food Festival– Midnight Market to Pop-Up in Atlanta June 2022. Midnight Market is an All Night Happy Hour for Foodies who love to eat, drink, & dance! Originally from NYC, the 21+ food fest will be popping up at Atlantic Station for two nights- June 10 & June 11. Atlanta is the first stop of their national tour of experiential 21 and over food festivals. Midnight Market brings together the fun of a night out with the deliciousness of a food festival. It is more than just a typical street fair, it’s a foodie nightlife event complete with DJ entertainment, activities, and a cocktail bar. In celebration of the Atlanta debut there will also be a roller skating rink on-site along with a pop-up artisan market experience.

