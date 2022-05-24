ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City by City: Washburn, Chisholm, Mille Lacs

By Heidi Stang
Cover picture for the articleWashburn, WI- Music in the Parks kicks off Wednesday, June 1. Performances will alternate between Wikdal Park and Legion Park until the end of August. the free shows will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees just have to bring something to sit on. Chisholm, MN- District administration,...

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
Trail by Trail: Cable, Ely, Minnesota

For this weekend, starting Saturday morning, on the Prospectors Trail system, trails 1 thru 7 are open, still have some water on the trail in spots but those segments have a hard solid bottom and are passable, but certainly use caution. Trail 8 is open except for the north loop, east of August Lake and north of the Tomahawk Road, FR 377, that northern loop will remain closed. Trail 9 is open. Trail 10 is open, except for the southeastern segment that connects over to the Arrowhead Road, that short segment is still underwater and remains closed. Need to use the Trail 11 connection north of there when traveling east and west on the system. From Sawbill Landing, north end of Trail 11 on FR380, trail is currently closed east of there. We still have two culverts washed out on FR174, Dumbbell Lake Road and it will probably be another week before we can get those fixed. Trail 11 has several other gully washers on hills on FR 359. Trail 12 is closed with culverts washed out and several trail segments still flooded and are not passable. Not sure when Trail 12 will dry up enough to allow repairs to be made.
City by City: Cook County, Bessemer, Cohasset

Cook County, MN- Earlier this week the County Road 45 Pike Lake Road Reconstruction project began and it’s expected to run through September. The closure will impact Country Road 44 to County Road 7 and Cascade River west to Babineau Corner. The work will reconstruct certain gravel roads, fix ditches, as well as realign roads for better sight lines. Cook county is expecting several more construction projects this summer.
After 10 Years, Waggoners Hand Duluth’s Breeze Inn Over to New Owners

DULUTH, Minn.- A staple restaurant on the outskirts of Duluth famous for being some of the best views of the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is changing hands after a decade. Shaun and Kate Waggoner said goodbye to the Breeze Inn on Jean Duluth road Saturday night. The couple has owned...
Residents prepare to evacuate near International Falls

Flooding and high water continue to be a problem in the International Falls, Rainy River area. According to a notice on the Koochiching County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, additional road closures are underway and residents in these areas are being asked to prepare for possible evacuation. According to the Sheriff's office, an evacuation notice sent out was voluntary.
$5 million facility coming to Duluth

Construction will start soon on a brand new regional facility in Duluth that will house the construction and waste management operations for Veit, a specialty contractor company. "The facility is going to allow them to continue their current operations but give them the ability to grow over the next twenty to thirty years, says Roush. The space and the footprint will potentially double our size. That is the goal!" Jesse Roush is the Senior Vice President of Operations at Veit.
Duluth Wolfpack fall to Northfield Raiders

DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - Rain or shine, the Duluth Wolfpack lacrosse team hosted the Northfield Raiders. While it was a back and forth battle in the first two quarters, the Raiders pulled away and packed their bags with a 12-6 win over Duluth. Copyright 2022 CBS3 Duluth. All rights...
Pole building complete loss after fire

BALKAN TOWNSHIP, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- First responders were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from a structure in the 5900 block of Highway 73 in Balkan Township, just north of Chisolm, shortly after 1:00 Sunday afternoon. When authorities arrived, they found a fully engulfed “pole building type of...
Two more rounds of possible severe weather tonight through Monday night

TONIGHT: Next round of showers and thunderstorms will develop tonight ahead of a strong warm front from the southwest. Some of these storms could become strong to severe tonight with main threats being damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and a brief tornado. Majority of the Northland is under a slight risk for severe weather mainly in Minnesota and along I-53 in Wisconsin. An Enhanced risk has been issued south of Brainerd. Winds will continue to be breezy from the east between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 50s tonight before the warm front arrives. The warm front will move through during the overnight hours increasing the temperatures drastically through Monday.
See Inside Mind-Blowing Home Hidden Along Superior Street

Get ready for your jaw to drop. I came across an unbelievable home for sale and for as much time as I spend in downtown Duluth, I had no idea it was even there!. There are some really cool and amazing homes for sale in the area right now. A great example of this is a Duluth foursquare that went up for sale earlier this month. It has a really special interior and exterior!
