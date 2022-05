As a citizen of Virginia, I am very concerned about the increase in gun violence. In less than a week, we have had two major incidents, one in the north and one in the south. More alarming is that in the last five years, mass shootings have almost doubled. Teens and children have been major targets. As average citizens, we feel helpless. However, we do have the opportunity to make a difference.

