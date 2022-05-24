Once Again, Bismarck Proudly Hosts The ND HS State Track Meet

His real name is Bradley A. Fischer, we call him B-Fish. You may have seen this Townsquare Media employee out and about representing all of our radio stations at local events, you simply can't miss him. His smile spans all the way around North Dakota. He is engaging and real. You get him going on North Dakota sports ( especially North Dakota State Bison football ) and you'll be charmed by his loyalty. What I love most about B-Fish is that he remains himself, ego-free, and that's extremely hard to find in a local celebrity. He's also been my partner for the last two years co-hosting our annual Bike Night ( at Sickies Garage Burgers And Brews ). He steals my jokes ( which are lousy by the way ), talks to everyone he sees, and has a unique talent for making others feel comfortable.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO