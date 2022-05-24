ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Once Again, Bismarck Proudly Hosts The ND HS State Track Meet

By Scott McGowan
 3 days ago
Y'all have to help me out here. I arrived in Bismarck in 2001 and I swear the North Dakota High School State Track Meet has been in Bismarck every year since. It's coming up again this weekend in Bismarck. I'm sure it's not always been in Bismarck, but I'm pretty darn...

Bismarck’s B-Fish – My Tribute To A True North Dakotan

His real name is Bradley A. Fischer, we call him B-Fish. You may have seen this Townsquare Media employee out and about representing all of our radio stations at local events, you simply can't miss him. His smile spans all the way around North Dakota. He is engaging and real. You get him going on North Dakota sports ( especially North Dakota State Bison football ) and you'll be charmed by his loyalty. What I love most about B-Fish is that he remains himself, ego-free, and that's extremely hard to find in a local celebrity. He's also been my partner for the last two years co-hosting our annual Bike Night ( at Sickies Garage Burgers And Brews ). He steals my jokes ( which are lousy by the way ), talks to everyone he sees, and has a unique talent for making others feel comfortable.
Was The Texas Shooter Actually Born In North Dakota?

Several reports came out Tuesday saying that the teenage gunman in Texas, Salvador Ramos was from North Dakota. I also saw a couple of reports that said he was from South Dakota. According to an article from the Bismarck Tribune, the 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was indeed born in North Dakota....
BISMARCK, ND
Two States Ahead Of North Dakota In Beer Consumption?

I'm North Dakotan to the core. Never lived anywhere else. So if we're talking beer consumption between the ages of 16 and 26, it's my experience that North Dakota can take a victory lap. My parents have both passed and my daughter is over 30 and hopefully knows better, so if it's safe to admit now...that I should have known better then.
