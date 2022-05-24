ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville student who previously brought gun to school had list of people to harm, police say

ABC10
ABC10
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A West Park High School student was booked into juvenile hall after police in Roseville say they found him with a list of students he potentially wanted to harm. Police said the student had also previously brought a gun to school. It's unclear when the...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 2

Related
KCRA.com

West Campus racist graffiti investigation complete, no suspect identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No suspect has been identified or found responsible after a six-month investigation by an independent investigator into racist graffiti directed toward a resigning vice principal at West Campus High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. Last November, a racial slur was found written...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Mtula Payton arrested | K Street Shooting Latest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police announced late Saturday night that Mtula Payton — an alleged suspect in the K Street shootout has been arrested. "Through their relentless investigation, our detectives developed information that Payton was residing at an apartment complex located in Las Vegas, Nevada," Sacramento police wrote in a press release. "Our detectives relayed this information to Las Vegas Metro Police Department in an effort to apprehend Payton."
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Juvenile shot in Carmichael, police say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue after multiple calls came into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The first call came in at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, when deputies arrived on scene […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Found In Car Intoxicated, Arrested For DUI In Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Lodi for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for being in possession of various illegal drugs, said the Lodi Police Department. On Friday, around 11:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to W Lodi Avenue for a report of two men in a U-Haul who were reportedly under the influence of narcotics. The reporting party said the driver was slumped over the wheel and possibly unconscious. Officers arrived and determined that the driver was exhibiting signs of intoxication. Officers arrested 34-year-old Jason Baker of Lodi for DUI charges as well as possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin. Two firearms were also located in Baker’s vehicle. Baker was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for DUI, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and multiple felony weapons charges.
LODI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot, killed in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A juvenile was killed in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The apartment is about a mile from the American River College.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stockton police: Suspect fired gun while trying to run from officers

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a man they arrested Wednesday night had shot at officers and tried to escape.  On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Robert Legg.  Police said they tried to contact Legg on Wednesday for warrants, but he shot at them. Legg allegedly ran from them and hid in […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County Park Rangers increase patrols after beach shooting injures one

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting at a popular Sacramento beach has left one man with serious injuries, according to rangers with Sacramento County Regional Parks. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Park Rangers say they received calls reporting a shooting at Sutter's Landing Beach. Rangers, accompanied by officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene and say they found a man who had been shot in the beach's parking lot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Firearms#High School
ABC10

Video released of Stockton officers shooting 19-year-old during disturbance call

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has released video showing a March officer-involved shooting that injured a 19-year-old man. Two uniformed officers were working a disturbance call in the 500 block of Bianchi Road around 10:30 p.m. March 12 when they reportedly heard multiple gunshots, Stockton Police said in a video statement released by the department.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Concord News Journal

Clayton police arrested Concord Vice-Mayor Hoffmeister for DUI

Concord, California – Clayton Police said that the Vice-Mayor of Concord was arrested a few days earlier in the City of Clayton for driving under the influence. On Wednesday evening, May 25, Laura Hoffmeister was allegedly pulled over by officers for a vehicle code violation and arrested for DUI. Hoffmeister was then taken to the county jail in Marinez and released the next day.
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

Dozens of Stockton officers search for man with gun

The Latest – Thursday, May 26: Stockton police said the man they were searching for was arrested Wednesday night. Original Story Below: STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said dozens of officers are pursuing a man with a gun.  According to Stockton police, there is heavy police presence near West Lane and Bradford Street. The […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Placer CEO placed on paid leave several months after deadly crash; unclear if related

Placer County Executive Todd Leopold has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately, the Board of Supervisors confirmed to KCRA 3 on Friday. The decision comes over a week after Leopold came forward as the driver who hit and killed Inderkum High School basketball player Anthony Williams in March. It's unclear if he was placed on administrative leave due to the deadly crash.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
fox29.com

Unruly Southwest passenger sentenced to prison for punching flight attendant

A woman from Sacramento has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $30,000 for punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant a year ago. Vyvianna Quinonez, 29, admitted to punching the flight attendant in the face and mouth who had told her to wear a mask, buckle her seatbelt and fold up her meal tray on a flight from Sacramento to San Diego last May.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy