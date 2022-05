Click here to read the full article. Ray Liotta knows how to make a lasting impression. In a touching tribute, Narc director Joe Carnahan tells Rolling Stone about one of his fondest memories of Liotta, who died suddenly in his sleep at the age of 67. “I’m still processing the news. I still can’t get over the fact that he’s gone,” Carnahan says. “He gave me my career. I could not have gotten Narc made without him. I’m still in shock. He was one of those guys who you thought he was going to live to be a 1,000.” But just how did...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO