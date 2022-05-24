ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enola, PA

PA Man Accused Of Raping Four-Year-Old Boy: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 5 days ago
Jacob Michael Montgomery Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township police

A 22-year-old man is accused of raping a boy when he was a teenager, police say.

An approximately 11-year-old boy claims when he was 4-years-old he was repeatedly raped until he was 7-years-old— from 2015 until 2017, according to a release by East Pennsboro Township police.

Police were first made aware of the incident that had happened in the 1600 block of Holtz Road in Enola around 8 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2022, as detailed in the release.

The child’s accused rapist, Jacob Michael Montgomery, of Enola, was arrested on four felony charges of Rape and Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse— two counts of each— on May 19, court records show.

Montgomery has been held on $100,000 in the Cumberland County Prison and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson at 2:30 p.m. on May 25, according to his court docket.

Comments / 0

