Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral is working to rid its waterways of blue-green algae

By Elisia Alonso
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
The City of Cape Coral is working to get rid of blue green algae in freshwater canals.

Neighbors along Surfside Boulevard near the Boris Canal say they’ve been noticing blue and green specks in the water for weeks.

On May 11, blue-green algae was reported and the city placed signage near canals warning people of its potential toxicity.

The city hired Solitude Lake Management for a third year in a row to treat its canals.

On Tuesday crews started spraying peroxide based algaecide to kill the algae.

Officials say the work will be finished by Wednesday and are confident the treatment will be 100% effective.

“We’re on [treatment of this bloom] very early. It’s not very dense. You’re not seeing the huge mats on the surface and we’re trying to prevent it from getting there,” said Bill Kurth, District Manager for Solitude Lake Management.

The city will monitor the water for the next few days.

