Join architect Brett Donham for a journey through the history and architecture of the Historic Head Tide Church. This event is Saturday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at the church. Donham will provide historical context for Head Tide Church within Alna and the village of Head Tide. He will also offer a tour throughout the interior and exterior of this historic building, highlighting the architectural influences in its design.

ALNA, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO