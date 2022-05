MILWAUKEE, WI – During the State of the County Address in February, County Executive David Crowley announced the “Changemakers” marketing campaign for making Milwaukee County an employer of choice. Since then, the County has aggressively sought top tier talent passionate about making change in their communities through both virtual and in-person hiring events. In the last two months, Milwaukee County departments have held five hiring events, including an all-department hiring event earlier this week at the Mitchell Park Domes.

