Drew Brees was not as much of an instant television success as many anticipated he would be last season, and one former Pro Bowler who played against him is not surprised. Brees worked as a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” last year, but he is not expected to continue in that role. Former Washington linebacker LaVar Arrington discussed Brees’ future during a recent episode of his FOX Sports Radio show “2 Pros and a Cup of Joe,” which he co-hosts with Brady Quinn. Arrington ripped Brees for what Arrington perceives as a big ego.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO